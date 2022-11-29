Assault charges dropped against former D.C. deputy mayor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped an assault and battery charge against former D.C. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart, who resigned in October after a personal trainer accused him of grabbing his throat in a gym parking lot and a resulting police statement triggered questions about whether he was meeting a requirement to live within city limits.

A prosecutor with the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, asked a judge to dismiss the case at a brief hearing in Arlington County General District Court. The prosecutor played a video of police interviewing a witness, who claimed the man Geldart had been accused of assaulting was “the primary aggressor” in the incident, though it was “definitely a mutual thing.”

The prosecutor acknowledged that the other man, Dustin Woodward, “is not pleased with our decision,” and Woodward said as much in court.

“I don’t agree with the charges being dropped,” he told the judge. “This is not OK.”

But Judge R. Frances O’Brien ultimately agreed to toss the case.

“Was it handled well by either party?” the judge asked. “Probably not.”

The incident occurred Oct. 1 outside a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Va. Woodward, a personal trainer, said the dispute began when Geldart’s vehicle door hit his girlfriend’s car. Woodward alleged the deputy mayor grabbed him by the throat, and video footage obtained by Fox 5 showed Geldart appearing to push him before Woodward shoved his arms away. Woodward swore out a criminal complaint with a magistrate.

In a previous interview with The Post, Geldart said that he was “embarrassed” about his behavior outside of the Gold’s Gym but declined to discuss the matter because of the pending criminal charge. Outside of the court room Tuesday, he said, "I’m still not happy with my behavior in that.” His attorney, Karin Riley Porter, said, “You can clearly see there’s no evidence to support this criminal charge.”

In the previous interview with The Post, Geldart also defended his living arrangement, which came under scrutiny after a police statement about the assault allegation listed his address as being in Virginia. Geldart, a former marine, said he was “geo bacheloring” — a term used in military circles to describe an arrangement where service members live apart from their families, often with other military personnel. He said he stayed part time with his family in Falls Church, Va., and part time with a friend and former colleague in Washington. Geldart said Tuesday he had not re-signed his lease in D.C. after leaving government.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced in mid-October that she had accepted Geldart’s resignation but declined to disclose what prompted him to step down.

“All of the questions being raised are distracting from his job and my job,” she said, adding that the resignation was a “mutual” decision and that the two had a “face to face” conversation.

Geldart had been deputy mayor of public safety and justice since early 2021, overseeing the city’s police force, emergency and fire response, jails and other agencies tasked with keeping D.C. residents safe. He previously held roles leading the Department of Public Works and D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, and helped lead the city’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic.

