D.C. lawmakers pitch a plan for ‘Green New Deal for Housing’

Two years after Janeese Lewis George became the only self-identified democratic socialist on the D.C. Council, she is pitching a plan to cut the free market out of part of the city’s housing sector — and finding support for her idea, which could be the first large-scale program of its kind in the United States.

The concept, called “social housing,” draws inspiration from housing in other parts of the world, particularly Austria, where low-income people live in publicly owned housing alongside higher earners who pay rent to fund the project.

“Housing is too essential to leave solely to the private market,” Lewis George (D-Ward 4) said as she introduced the bill at a hearing last week, saying housing should be treated more like roadways that are paid for by taxpayers for all to access.

Following the lead of her fellow democratic socialist lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Lewis George has labeled her bill a “Green New Deal for Housing.” The proposal would authorize D.C.'s local government to buy properties and convert them into social housing. It includes prioritizing building housing near Metro stations, to reduce the climate impacts of car commuting, and other environmental standards for the social housing buildings.

Seven of the council’s 13 members have signed on to the bill. While its chances of getting a vote out of committee, let alone a vote before the full council, are slim before the council period ends in December, Lewis George has vowed to reintroduce it in the next council term, when she and her six co-introducers will all remain in the legislature. In addition, recently elected Democrat Zachary Parker, who will join the council in January, testified in support of the bill at last week’s hearing, indicating he could boost the bill’s majority support.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for transforming the way our government interacts with the housing market,” council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) said at the hearing.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who will enter her third term next year, has made the city’s Housing Production Trust Fund the centerpiece of her efforts to increase the number of affordable apartments in the city. The fund — which Bowser has put hundreds of millions of dollars into annually in her recent budgets — subsidizes private construction of apartment buildings in exchange for the developers reserving units in their building specifically for people at designated income levels. The city then subsidizes those residents’ rent each month, while the developer rents out the rest of the building at market rate. Bowser’s office did not offer comment on the legislation.

Lewis George’s plan would repurpose the Housing Production Trust Fund, steering the money not to private companies but to the city to buy or build apartments directly.

A parade of witnesses, mostly supporters of the concept, testified on the idea last week. “D.C.’s approach to affordable housing is not working well right now,” said Alex Dodds, a leader in the left-leaning activist group DC for Democracy. “Publicly owned resources like libraries, parks and schools benefit everyone. They make our communities richer. Social housing would add housing to this list.”

Government-owned housing has been harshly criticized in the District recently: The D.C. Housing Authority’s management of thousands of units of public housing was the subject of a scathing report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this fall. Supporters of social housing, however, say that well-run mixed-income developments could avoid many of the pitfalls of aging public housing projects where all residents are low-income.

Witnesses at the hearing argued about how such a system would interact with the District’s existing housing laws and types of housing ownership, including the law that allows tenants the opportunity to purchase the building they live in if the owner plans to sell, and community land trusts in which properties are held by many owners.

Private housing developers were mostly absent from the hearing, though one who testified questioned the bill’s math, suggesting that Lewis George’s proposal relied on too few tenants paying full freight to make the cost of operating an entire apartment building viable.

Alex Baca, the D.C. policy director at the organization Greater Greater Washington, which advocates on housing and transportation law, said that she supported the concept but that the bill as written fails to clarify many important questions.

Baca said she does not believe that government ownership alone would make rents go down. What the District needs, she said, would be cash in residents’ pockets in the form of universal basic income; far more housing vouchers available to low-income people who need help paying rent; and government construction on city-owned sites of “big, dense, towering, shadow-casting housing with no parking.”

Trupti Patel, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 2, argued in her testimony that the city should move forward on paying for housing regardless. “This is a basic human right we’re talking about, and we shouldn’t be talking about the challenges of executing it,” she said.

Several who testified said they’d like to live in such a building themselves, whether they saw themselves as paying market-rate rent to live alongside lower-income neighbors or benefiting from subsidized units.

“I would like to be able to get your help to be able to live in a community with all kinds 0f people — who have more, who have less — where we can help each other. I would like to be able to pay my own rent with the little bit that I make,” street vendor Eloisa Diaz said, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. “I work hard to survive. And I would like to be able to live in a place where I can afford rent.”

