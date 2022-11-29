D.C. Mayor Bowser taps consultants to help city Housing Authority

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A turnaround team of consultants hired by the administration of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser will help the city's housing authority resolve challenges that federal housing officials outlined in a Sept. 30 report detailing the agency's inability to deliver decent housing to residents.

The consultants, referred to repeatedly by the Housing Authority in a 60-page reply issued Tuesday to HUD's report, are a major prong of the D.C. agency's efforts to correct dozens of deficiencies by a March 31 deadline.

“These are industry experts who know public housing and have worked in multiple jurisdictions throughout the country,” DCHA’s director, Brenda Donald, said in an interview. “HUD advised us to get that kind of expertise. We might not have been able to access that expertise quickly if the city had not given it to us on a pro bono basis. So that’s really huge.”

Donald spoke about her plans for the first time ahead of a D.C. Council housing committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the due date of the authority’s response, saying she hopes “to exude confidence in our team and our ability to do this work.”

“This is not a long-term plan,” Donald said. “This is something people can see unfolding over the next few months.”

Donald said she has attended work sessions with Bowser and her team to navigate the agency’s response to HUD. The consultant team provided by the mayor will be headed by CSG Advisors, which is on contract with the mayor’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Donald said.

“Typically their core business is providing financial assistance or financial expertise for development deals,” Donald said. “ … But they also have a bank of either subcontractors or partners who are experts in the housing choice voucher program [and] public housing operations management.”

The city’s elected leaders and Donald’s own board have been divided over their support for her, but the mayor and the housing committee’s chairwoman, Anita Bonds (D-At Large), have expressed confidence in Donald’s ability to turn the agency around.

A spokeswoman for Bowser said she could not immediately comment, but she provided a letter the mayor sent HUD on Tuesday saying affordable housing is among her top priorities. She said she would “work … to put DCHA on a permanent, sustainable path to providing its residents with safe, dignified, and affordable housing.”

The HUD report found that inadequate management, poor oversight and faulty governance drove the authority’s failure to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents, in violation of federal requirements. Donald, who has directed DCHA for about 17 months, has said she inherited a mess from the previous DCHA administration and is working to fix it.

“When I say things didn’t get broken overnight and they can’t get fixed overnight, it’s not a slogan or an excuse,” Donald said Tuesday. “It really is based on my experience of running these large, complex agencies. It’s not just meeting some requirements and checking them off the box. It really is about changing the organizational culture.”

In the response issued Tuesday, DCHA disagreed with many of HUD’s findings and observations, but agreed at least partially with most and pledged to address them.

The housing authority’s response to HUD characterized the report’s contents as “unsurprising” and “not a wake-up call for anyone.” It acknowledged that “urgent transformation is needed” and touted Donald’s capabilities as a leader, saying she “has a proven track record of bringing people and systems together to solve complex problems perceived as intractable.”

Donald served as director of the city’s Child and Family Services Agency under Bowser, who credits her with turning the agency around. But when DCHA’s board made Donald director last year without a national search, some housing advocates questioned her lack of experience managing public housing or real estate. HUD evaluators recommended that Donald and the board receive training in critical housing authority functions, including procurement, HUD policies and financial management.

In response to that recommendation, DCHA’s report included training Donald has recently attended, including a September conference in San Diego of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. “I learned a lot,” Donald said. “I met with colleagues from other jurisdictions … we’re picking their brains and sharing information.”

Though DCHA is an independent agency, Bowser appoints six of 13 members of its governing board and selects the chair. The commissioners also include the deputy mayor for planning and economic development — now her chief of staff John Falcicchio — giving Bowser’s selections majority control of the board and who it hires as agency director.

The HUD report noted that DCHA’s occupancy rate is the lowest of any large public housing authority in the nation, with one in four of its roughly 8,000 physical units vacant. Donald has blamed high vacancies on the previous DCHA administration, but said Tuesday that the agency is “starting to turn the corner.”

In March, as the occupancy rate stood at about 79 percent, Donald pledged to raise it 10 percentage points by the end of September. Instead, it kept falling. Last month it was 73.64 percent, HUD reported. Tuesday it stood at 73.17 percent.

But Donald said Tuesday that occupancy “actually is going up. Some of the going-down numbers are because we’ve cleaned up some data. We had a number of units that we were still showing occupied where we had deceased tenants.”

During a summer blitz and since then, Donald said, DCHA has cleared more than 14,000 maintenance work orders on a range of issues ranging from running toilets to missing fire extinguishers. She said the agency now has 9,000 work orders that have piled up in recent weeks or months.

The Housing Authority agreed to a HUD recommendation to hire an outside firm to review all agency contracts for compliance with federal requirements. HUD evaluators found systematic problems with DCHA procurement, including violations of HUD regulations and the Housing Authority’s own policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

