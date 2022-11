At 9:03 p.m., the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla traveling south on Lee Highway struck Jacinto Chavez Ramos of Centreville in the crosswalk, police said. According to Fairfax County police, the driver remained at the scene.

Rescue personnel responded and pronounced Chavez Ramos dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver in the crash.