Pedestrian, scooter driver killed in separate D.C. crashes

The latest crash happened about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Central Avenue SE, off East Capitol Street near Marshall Heights.

Police said the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe heading northwest on Central Avenue and starting to turn left onto Ayers Place collided with a 2020 Wolf EX-150 scooter being driven in the opposite direction.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, adding that he was not wearing a helmet. He was identified as Bredarius Lanford, 28, of Southeast Washington. Police said the driver of the Chevrolet remained on the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

On Friday, police said, a 72-year-old man was killed in Northeast Washington as he stood at the back of a parked 2004 Cadillac Escalade, either loading or unloading items from the trunk. Police said the Cadillac was stopped in the roadway, not along the curb, in the 900 block of K Street NE. The man, identified by police as Ralph Patrick Williams, has a residence on that block, according to public records.

Police said the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. They said the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer heading east on K Street struck Williams and the rear of the Cadillac. Williams was pinned between the two vehicles.

Police said Williams died at a hospital. The driver of the Ford remained on the scene, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

Statistics from D.C. police show they have investigated 27 fatal traffic crashes in the District so far this year, down from 38 at this time in 2021.

