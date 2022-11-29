Maryland AG’s office has investigated 23 fatal encounters involving police

Gift Article Share

A year after the Maryland Attorney General's Office created its Independent Investigations Division (IID) amid sweeping laws aimed at improving police accountability, the agency has released its first annual report showing it has investigated nearly two dozen fatal encounters involving law enforcement.

The report, which spans from Oct. 1, 2o21, to Sept. 30, 2022, highlights the 23 investigations from counties across Maryland. About half of the cases have been sent to local prosecutors for charging decisions so far, and none of the cases have resulted in charges against officers, according to the report.

The IID investigates each police incident that “causes the death, or injuries likely to result in death, of a civilian,” which generally include shootings, use-of-force cases, in-custody deaths and vehicle pursuits, according to the report. The agency’s inception followed the passage of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, which established new rules for police use of force and how officers are investigated and disciplined. Previously, advocates and lawmakers had raised concerns about local police agencies conducting investigations into their own officers and whether departments could be impartial in the disciplinary process.

“For the first time, Marylanders who died at the hands of police would not have their deaths investigated by the same police agency that employed those officers,” Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in a letter in the report.

A local police agency must immediately notify the IID of an investigation by contacting the Maryland State Police’s (MSP) 24-hour hotline, the report says. Local police maintain the scene until IID and MSP respond to collect evidence and identify witnesses. The IID releases the name of the decedent and the officer or officers in each incident usually within two days, and generally within 14 days release body-camera footage, according to the report.

The IID does not have authority to decide whether an officer should be charged, but it does communicate throughout the investigation with local prosecutors, the report said. The IID does have the power to use a grand jury to help with the investigation and subpoena power to obtain necessary records, according to the report.

The division has 15 days after finishing an investigation to send a report of its findings to the local state’s attorney. IID reports do not “make any recommendations as to whether any individual should or should not be charged,” according to the report.

Despite what appears to be mostly collaborative efforts, the system has received some push back. In April, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office sued the Harford County Sheriff’s Office over its alleged interference in an IID open investigation, the report said.

After a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a civilian in April, the sheriff’s office left a voice mail on a “general, unmonitored telephone line” instead of calling the MSP 24-hour hotline, according to the report. Once IID and MSP were at the scene, the sheriff’s office would not allow them to “process the scene, collect physical evidence, or speak to witnesses.” The sheriff’s office also controlled most of the electronic and digital evidence, the Office of the Attorney General argued. A judge granted a temporary restraining order to the attorney general, ordering the sheriff’s office to turn over evidence, the report said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler was a vocal opponent of the law that created the IID. He argued as sheriff, that he has a “constitutional obligation” to investigate any crimes that occur in Harford County, “regardless of who may have committed those crimes.” He has also said that Frosh has overstepped his authority. Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, Jr., announced that he would decline to prosecute the Harford case, before the IID had completed its investigation into officers who fatally shot a 53-year-old man, according to the report.

“Under current law, the IID has no remedy if a State’s Attorney decides to decline a case without investigation,” the report said.

Baltimore County and Baltimore City tied with the most incidents per jurisdiction at four, according to the report. Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County had three, and Prince George’s and Charles County had two. Several other counties had one incident. In one Montgomery County case, officers fatally shot a man after stopping him for a traffic stop and the man “pointed a handgun at them.” In Prince George’s County, an officer tried to stop two cars, and one struck an unrelated car, killing its driver.

Thirteen of the 23 cases the department has reviewed involved police fatally shooting someone. Other cases involved police pursuits that ended in fatal crashes or other in-custody deaths. Of the 23 decedents, 14 were Black, at least fivewere White and three were Hispanic.

Most of the officers investigated were White men.

The type of weapon involved in each incident, excluding pursuits and collisions, included seven people who “brandished a firearm prior to being shot by police,” three who had a knife, five were unarmed, with three of the five being in police custody and died “after a medical emergency or drug overdose,” according to the report. In one case, a person “implied he had a weapon and was holding a medical walking cane immediately prior to being shot,” according to the report. Body camera evidence was the most prominent type of video evidence available in the cases.

Five of the cases were “mental health related,” which the report defines as “when the decedent had an identified mental health issue prior to his/her death and that issue appeared to play some role in the decedent’s behavior while interacting with police.” Ten of the cases were classified as alcohol and/or drug related based on toxicology testing, according to the report.

Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox contributed to this report.

