As tributes to Rep. McEachin pour in, Youngkin weighs special election

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday said he had not yet decided when to call a special election to fill the vacancy left by Rep. A. Donald McEachin, whose death Monday night came as surprise despite the Virginia Democrat’s long struggle with cancer and the aftereffects of cancer treatment.

McEachin, who was 61, had represented Virginia’s 4th District, which stretches from Richmond to the North Carolina line, since 2017. Before that, he had served nine years as a state senator and eight as a delegate.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for McEachin said the exact cause of death was still unclear but referred back to a statement the office released late Monday night noting McEachin’s battle with “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.” The spokesman, Shahid Ahmed, described the congressman’s death as very sudden and unexpected.

Under state law, the governor calls a special election to fill the vacancy when a member of the House of Representative dies or resigns. The law does not specify how soon the governor must act.

Youngkin on Tuesday did not provide a timeline for when the decision would be made, noting he would consult with others about selecting a date. Praising McEachin as “an extraordinary public servant” who fought “a very tough battle with cancer,” the governor said it was too soon to pivot to plans for replacing him.

“And it’s a moment for us to pray for his family and remember the tremendous contributions that he made,” Youngkin said at a gathering with reporters after a ribbon-cutting for 66 Express Lanes, according to a transcript provided by his office. “We will make decisions with regards to the special election. Today, we’re really focused on remembering the great contributions he made.”

“There are folks that I’m going to want to listen to as to the best time in order to call this,” he added. “I want to make sure that Virginians are represented.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff in McEachin’s memory, as did the White House.

In a statement Tuesday, President Biden offered condolences to McEachin’s family, noting he got to know McEachin after his election in 2016 and describing him as a “fighter.”

“He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind,” the president said. “Thanks to Don’s leadership and tireless advocacy, we passed historic legislation to combat the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.”

Vice President Harris, who was elected to Congress and joined the Congressional Black Caucus the same year as McEachin, said she would “miss his friendship and his advocacy and passion for improving our world for generations to come.”

In a statement late Monday night, McEachin’s office said memorial arrangements would be announced in coming days.

McEachin, who earned a law degree from the University of Virginia and was also a minister, was the first-ever African American Democratic nominee for state attorney general in Virginia in 2001, losing to Republican Jerry Kilgore. Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D), the dean of the Virginia delegation, praised McEachin as a “trail blazing figure in Virginia politics,” adding that McEachin was also only the third African American to represent Virginia in the U.S. House.

“The Commonwealth and our nation have lost one of its most dedicated public servants and fiercest advocates for justice and equality,” Scott said.

In Congress, McEachin was known as an impassioned champion for environmental justice and for policies to mitigate climate change, with keen attention to its uneven impact on disadvantaged or minority communities.

In keeping with those priorities, McEachin had co-founded the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force, while also serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Natural Resources Committee and Select Committee on Climate Crisis. He fought as well for preserving historic land and natural beauty, such as the Great Dismal Swamp in southeastern Virginia.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia and a former state delegate, expressed condolences on behalf of the party.

“I served with then-State Senator McEachin in the General Assembly and know first-hand that he lived a life of service to our Commonwealth,” Anderson said in a written statement.

McEachin has publicly discussed his battle with cancer, and did so as recently as two weeks ago. At a packed movie theater hosting a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” viewing party, McEachin stressed to the crowd “the importance of early detection,” urging regular exams, as WTVR reported at the event. “Don’t fool around. Don’t go through my journey,” McEachin said. “Go to the doctor.”

The House of Representatives is expected to honor McEachin on Tuesday evening, multiple Virginia delegation offices said.

