D.C. Council members question housing authority turnaround team

On Wednesday, members of a D.C. Council committee tasked with overseeing the city's housing authority questioned the agency's plans to lean on turnaround consultants to fix issues identified by federal housing officials. Its members also criticized parts of the agency's written response to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, issued Tuesday, which characterized dozens of federal findings of DCHA mismanagement as "unsurprising" and "not a wake-up call for anyone."

The nearly four-hour meeting was the first forum in which senior D.C. Housing Authority officials appeared publicly to answer questions about the stinging Sept. 30 report, which found that inadequate management, poor oversight and faulty governance drove the authority’s failure to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents in violation of federal requirements.

“Although Director [Brenda] Donald has said that none of this was quote-unquote ‘surprising,’ I think to members of the public, the extent and breadth of the issues at the authority were indeed surprising,” said D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large). “The lack of progress on some of these issues, especially given the unprecedented investment of local dollars over the last three years — we totaled about 150 million in capital dollars alone — I think was also surprising.”

Henderson said it is “especially shocking” that, as noted in the HUD report, 1 in 4 of the agency’s public housing units are vacant.

Donald replied to the council members that the HUD report chronicled “the cumulative effect of problems from years of neglect across the agency,” which she said she has been working to fix since she began as director nearly 18 months ago.

“It was not that we take them lightly; we take them very seriously,” Donald said. “We were not surprised because we live with them every day. We are in this agency tackling these issues and moving forward to right these long-standing issues.”

The housing authority, in its reply this week to HUD’s findings, said a turnaround team of consultants hired by the administration of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will help the city’s housing authority resolve deficiencies that federal housing officials outlined in their report detailing the agency’s inability to deliver decent housing to residents.

The consultant team provided by the mayor will be headed by CSG Advisors, which is on contract with the mayor’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Donald said.

Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) asked why, if Donald has long been aware of all the issues, the agency has just brought in “a slew of consultants.”

“Something isn’t consistent here,” White said, likening it to a situation in which “I get an inspection for my home that identifies dozens of structural defects, and I say, ‘Oh, it’s fine. I knew of all these things.’ But the next day you see a dozen contractors pull up to my house.”

Donald said the agency has been working to improve on its own, but a HUD deadline of March 31 has added a time crunch.

“There’s a long list of findings and recommendations that we have to respond to in a very short period of time,” Donald said. “Could we do this ourselves as an agency? Could we build the capacity to write policies and procedures, develop a training plan? Yes, we could, but it would take way longer.”

Donald added, “We’re in a period of where we really have to accelerate and do a lot in a very short period of time.”

Given that the mayor’s office is providing the consultants, some council members expressed concern about whom the consultants would be accountable to for their performance.

“My experience has been: We bring in consultants, we spend a lot of money on them, nothing changes,” said Elissa Silverman (I-At Large). “So if we’re seeing that, or my colleagues are seeing that in a year and we’re hearing this from the board, who gets to end those contracts?”

Donald said the contract will be with the mayor’s office, but she’ll ultimately be accountable for the work they are helping with.

“This is like an extension of staff, where these are just additional resources,” Donald said. “So if we provide resolutions that the board disagrees with or can’t approve, then they’re going to send it back to me to address.”

White said the council needed to better understand how much money the consultants will cost and how the District will ensure they do good work.

“I think one of the differences in perspectives that you’re picking up on from members is that these consultants are free to the housing authority, but not free to D.C. taxpayers,” White said. “So it still does require us to ask questions about what we are getting and whether or not it is worth it.”

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office, Susana Castillo, said she could not provide more details Wednesday about the contract or its cost.

