Charges dropped for Maryland mom in children’s disappearance

A Maryland judge dropped murder charges Wednesday against a Montgomery County woman who has been locked in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital since being accused of killing her two youngest children eight years ago. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The judge also ordered that Catherine Hoggle, now 36, should remain hospitalized under Maryland’s civil commitment provisions. Circuit Judge James Bonifant, citing limits on how long mentally incompetent people can be held without being tried, dismissed both counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the children of Jacob, 2, and Sarah, 3.

The ruling comes after recent efforts by prosecutors to convince Bonifant to reverse years of rulings that Hoggle was incompetent and declare her fit for trial.

The ruling hardly means Hoggle will be released from confinement.

“Ms. Hoggle will not be free in the community,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said after Wednesday’s court hearing.

But the ruling changes the mechanism by which she is held — from a criminal commitment to a civil one — which in general gives judges and prosecutors less say over when she could be released. Still, to the extent she is deemed a danger to herself or others, she could still be held — a confinement that for the immediate future likely will continue to be at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, Maryland’s most secure hospital.

Hoggle’s attorney, David Felsen, has long said his client’s thinking was far too delusional and tangential to discuss legal proceedings or participate in a trial.“She is a profoundly ill woman. She has been an ill woman since 2012, 2013," the said Wednesday. "She has taken medications of last resort for years, and she remains ill. And in the United States and in the state of Maryland, we don’t try people for anything, for any crime, if they can’t defend themselves.”

Bonifant’s ruling was handed down before a Dec. 1 deadline to move forward with the trial or dismiss the criminal charges against her because Maryland laws limit how long defendants who are deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial can be held indefinitely.

Hoggle, who has received a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia in the past, was first charged in the fall of 2014, after she and her two youngest children went missing. Hoggle, a former waitress who lived in the Germantown area, surfaced five days after the disappearance, but her children did not. She is the last known person to have seen them, and they have never been located.

Authorities initially charged her with abduction, neglect and hindering, which was enough to keep her held in jail and then at Perkins. Hoggle was charged with two counts of murder in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

