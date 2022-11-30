Former D.C. corrections officer indicted in assault of detainee

Gift Article Share

A former D.C. corrections officer was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting a handcuffed detainee in 2019 by pushing him into a door frame, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Marcus Bias, 26, was indicted by a grand jury on a single count of a federal civil rights violation for using unreasonable force. The indictment was issued Nov. 18 and sealed until Bias’s arrest.

Bias pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in D.C. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui ordered Bias released pending further court hearings; the prosecutor did not seek pretrial detention.

The substance of the charges were not discussed during the brief court hearing.

Authorities said the incident occurred June 12, 2019. In the indictment, Bias is accused of pushing the detainee “into a metal door frame,” injuring the person’s head and face. The detainee, who was being held at the D.C. jail pending trial in a criminal case, was not identified.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and prosecutors with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. are handling the case in court.

Keena Blackmon, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Corrections, declined to comment on why Bias is no longer employed by the agency, saying they do not disclose personnel records.

Blackmon issued a statement saying the corrections agency has “zero tolerance for physical abuse of inmates or any unnecessary/excessive use of force.”

Efforts to reach Bias were not successful. A person who answered a phone linked to his residence said he was not available.

