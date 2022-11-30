Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The other day I called local bass player Johnny Castle and read him some lyrics from a 50-year-old song by an old band of his called Crank: Left home and joined the laughing crowd Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight They taught me how to play my music loud Drums playing and I loved that scene Don’t want to be no music machine.

Thoughts?

“Looks like I became a music machine,” Castle said with a laugh.

But what a machine! Castle — who’s being feted at a “retirement” gig this Sunday at a near-sold-out show at Rosensteel Hall in Silver Spring — has spent the past five decades chugging around the world with the rhythmic power of a diesel locomotive.

“When I got to D.C., all I wanted to do was play music,” Castle said.

That was in 1967, after the Air Force brat’s family had moved to Arlington. In 1969, Castle met Geoff Richardson, an English guitarist and singer. When drummer Guy Gengras joined and the band moved to a farmhouse on 1,000 acres near Haymarket, Va., the hard-rocking Crank was ready to start spinning.

Advertisement

“Next thing I knew, I was opening for Jimi Hendrix,” Castle said.

That was in 1970, when Crank shared the bill with Hendrix at the Baltimore Civic Center. Crank became a fixture at outdoor gigs at P Street Beach and in clubs such as Emergency and My Mother’s Place, where they alternated with Roy Buchanan and the Snake Stretchers as the house band.

Crank was big in Washington and could have been big elsewhere. A pending deal with Vanilla Fudge producer Shadow Morton fell apart after Morton was injured in an auto accident and had to spend a year convalescing.

“Our big chance kind of went ‘pfft’ with that car wreck,” Castle said.

So Castle became a journeyman musician, a bass-slinger adept in various musical genres. “Living at the foot of the Blue Ridge, I got turned onto bluegrass and country music, from listening to Big K Radio out of Warrenton,” Castle said.

Advertisement

When Crank was over, he started playing bluegrass with Eddie Adcock and IInd Generation. “They were very experimental,” Castle said. “He didn’t want me playing upright [acoustic bass]. I was one of the first electric players in bluegrass.”

That came at a price. Disgruntled folk fans may have thrown verbal insults at the electrified Bob Dylan, but they tossed something a little more solid at Castle. “I paid for it,” he said. “People would throw stuff at me.”

Castle devised a solution. Adcock’s band shared the bill with teenage members of a clogging team. Castle asked them to teach him a few clogging steps, which he would do around the stage while playing bass. This mystified the crowd enough to stop the fusillade.

“It kept the beer cans off of me,” Castle said.

Next, Castle joined Tex Rubinowitz’s backing band, the Bad Boys. When that rockabilly figure went on his long hiatus, the band morphed into Switchblade, still one of the snarliest, gnarliest bands to come out of D.C.

I asked Castle if there was any unifying thread to the various bands he’s played bass and sung in, which include the Nighthawks, the Thrillbillys and Too Much Fun, Bill Kirchen’s backing band.

“All the bands had kind of an up-yours streak, if you know what I mean,” he said. “We’re going to do what we like — and we hope you like it; we want you to like it — but if you don’t, up yours. We’re going to do it anyway.”

Advertisement

Castle said he never felt the urge to relocate to New York, Nashville or Los Angeles.

“I was very happy here in D.C.,” said Castle, who lives in Columbia, Md. “They had everything: blues, bluegrass, country, honky-tonk, rockabilly, funk, R&B, rock-and-roll. It was all here. I even played Dixieland.”

So why retire now? Some of it is physical, said Castle, 73. The bass takes a toll, from bloody fingertips, to arthritis, to replaced hips. “I’ve been beating on the basses so long, they’re beating back,” he said. “And plus my poor wife, Jana, she hardly gets to see me very much. I’m forever on the road.”

I mentioned that the official name for Sunday’s show is “Johnny Castle’s ‘Retirement’ Party.” Notice the quotation marks.

“The reason for those quotes: I’ve always heard if you retire as a musician, they hunt you down and kill you,” Castle said. “If I only ‘retire,’ maybe they’ll just hunt me down and beat me up.”

I suspect Castle wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Helping Hand

Have you donated yet to The Washington Post Helping Hand? Now is the perfect time. We’ve partnered with three local charities that work to end homelessness and hunger in the District — Bread for the City, Friendship Place and Miriam’s Kitchen — and made it easy for you to give. To contribute, just go to posthelpinghand.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article