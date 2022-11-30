Man’s death in June from gunshot wound in D.C. ruled homicide

Gift Article Share

A shooting six months ago that killed a 19-year-old man in Northwest Washington is now being investigated as a homicide, D.C. police said Tuesday. Cameron Clemons of Northwest D.C. was one of two men police said were shot about 9:15 p.m. May 28 in the 600 block of Otis Place NW, in the Park View neighborhood east of Georgia Avenue.

Police said they treated one man for injuries that were not life threatening. They said Clemons was taken to a hospital by a bystander and died June 4.

In a statement, police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Clemons died of fungal pneumonia due to aspiration as a result of the gunshot wound. The medical examiner ruled Clemons’ death a homicide.

No arrest has been made in the case and police did not comment on a possible motive. A police report says an argument preceded the shooting but does not elaborate.

