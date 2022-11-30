Man’s death in June from gunshot wound in D.C. ruled homicide

A shooting six months ago that killed a 19-year-old man in Northwest Washington is now being investigated as a homicide, D.C. police said Tuesday.
Police said they treated one man for injuries that were not life threatening. They said Clemons was taken to a hospital by a bystander and died June 4.
In a statement, police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Clemons died of fungal pneumonia due to aspiration as a result of the gunshot wound. The medical examiner ruled Clemons’ death a homicide.
No arrest has been made in the case and police did not comment on a possible motive. A police report says an argument preceded the shooting but does not elaborate.