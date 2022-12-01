Fairfax police make arrest in October homicide after vehicle pursuit

Gift Article Share

A murder suspect whom police have been searching for since October was arrested Thursday after a vehicle pursuit in the Mount Vernon area, officials said. Fairfax County authorities charged Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, with second-degree murder, felony use of a firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Officers arrested Trott-McLean, of Mount Vernon, Va., in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue after a vehicle pursuit, police tweeted.

Police have been looking for Trott-McLean for nearly two months after announcing he was a suspect in the Oct. 2 killing of Brandon Wims, 31, of Maryland.

Police said Trott-McLean saw Wims just before 7 a.m. that day in the back seat of a vehicle with two other people in a parking lot on St Gregorys Lane. They allege Trott-McLean got out of his car, a silver Nissan Sentra with a Maryland license plate, and fired multiple rounds at Wims after a confrontation.

Wims was dropped off at a hospital, where he died of gunshot injuries, police said. Officials said the other two people in the vehicle were treated at the hospital, though they did not have life-threatening injuries.

Officials announced an $11,000 reward Wednesday in exchange for information on the suspect’s whereabouts. Lt. Jim Curry said later that day that someone called the Mount Vernon station and said Trott-McLean was driving a different Nissan sedan in the area.

Curry said police located the sedan and saw the suspect return to the car Thursday afternoon. When officers approached the car, the suspect drove away, he said. Curry said the chase was brief but ended with the officer’s vehicle running into the suspect’s car.

“We wanted to make sure there weren’t 60 more days for him to be on the run,” Curry said.

The case has yet to be posted to the county’s online court system, and defense attorney information was not immediately available.

