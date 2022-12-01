The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gas line hit in College Park; delays likely along Route 1

December 1, 2022 at 9:53 a.m. EST

A gas line was struck Thursday morning and began to leak at the intersection of Lakeland Road and Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

Fire officials said it appeared that no one was hurt in the incident. They also said that a contractor in the area had hit a line and ruptured it.

Officials with Prince George’s County Fire said on Twitter the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and is likely to cause “significant impact to pedestrian and vehicle traffic” along Route 1.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Officials did not immediately disclose what caused the gas line to be hit.

