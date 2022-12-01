Gas line hit in College Park; delays likely along Route 1

A gas line was struck Thursday morning and began to leak at the intersection of Lakeland Road and Baltimore Avenue in College Park.
Officials with Prince George’s County Fire said on Twitter the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and is likely to cause “significant impact to pedestrian and vehicle traffic” along Route 1.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Officials did not immediately disclose what caused the gas line to be hit.
Approx 8:29am #PGFD units were dispatched to the intersection of Lakeland Rd & Baltimore Ave in College Park for a gas leak after a gas line was struck. There will be significant impact to pedestrian & vehicle traffic along Rt 1. Please avoid the area & follow detour routes. pic.twitter.com/hsSOvWyrWX— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 1, 2022