Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan teases presidential bid, reflects on tenure

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan further teased his presidential ambitions Wednesday, throwing himself a fundraising party with supporters at a casino and taking a victory lap on his two terms as a popular Republican governor in a deeply Democratic state.

At an event that celebrated his past eight years and contemplated his political future, the governor laid out his case for a White House run before 1,500 people packed into a ballroom at Maryland Live Casino and Hotel, but he stopped short of declaring a candidacy.

“I understand there has been some speculation about my future,” Hogan said.

The crowd cheered.

“I think you all know I do care very deeply about this country, and I’ve never been more concerned about the direction of our nation,” he said. “What I can tell you tonight is I am not about to give up on the Republican Party or on America.”

Hogan has been pitching his brand of pragmatic conservatism to Republicans nationwide for more than two years, but with just seven weeks left in office, the term-limited governor is increasingly focused on positioning himself for a presidential bid.

On Wednesday evening after Hogan’s four-minute speech, a video ticked off Hogan’s accomplishments and ended with a slide that read: “This is just the beginning.” Hogan said he plans to make a decision about his future next year after consulting with his family and friends.

He strode across the ballroom’s massive stage to say thank you to his wife, Yumi, Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R) and his cabinet after a highlight reel of his two terms, which offered accolades from his administration, a friend, state Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Hogan’s daughter.

Hogan has tried to frame his record as a blue-state governor as a model for how Republicans can pivot away from former president Donald Trump’s influence.

“I know there are no shortage of naysayers, and I’ve always been an underdog, and people have always counted us out. But every single time we have beaten the odds, and the people in this room have already helped us achieve the impossible,” said Hogan, who later mentioned that he raised $1.2 million from Wednesday night’s events. “And if we can do that here in Maryland, then there’s no place in America where these very same principles would not succeed.”

Trump has launched a presidential bid of his own, but he faces challenges from a suite of potential 2024 contenders, many newly willing to openly criticize him.

In speeches, appearances and media interviews, Hogan has insisted that the GOP should abandon Trump-style rhetoric and follow his model of tackling populist issues and avoiding rancorous partisan spats.

The governor saw the midterm losses of far-right, Trump-backed candidates — including those in his own state — as vindication of his view that Republicans need to nominate candidates capable of appealing to Democrats.

While Hogan remains popular in Maryland, political analyses of the 2024 race show he has not broken into the top 10 of possible contenders.

A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that Hogan might not fair well in a presidential primary in Maryland, where he has a 73 percent approval rating among registered voters. While 74 percent of registered Republicans approve of his performance, only 35 percent said they would support Hogan in a hypothetical race against Trump in 2024. (Trump received 59 percent support.)

Hogan’s campaign has ratcheted up fundraising efforts.

He said Wednesday’s VIP reception was sold out, with 360 people who paid tickets starting at $1,000 to attend. The fundraiser was for his new political action committee, Better Path Forward.

The larger celebration in the hotel’s ballroom, where tickets started at $150, was for An America United, Hogan’s political organization.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, 45 donors have contributed to Better Path Forward since it registered with the FEC last year. Most are from prolific Maryland donors including Gary Mangum and his wife, Sonia, who contributed $5,000 each.

In 2019, about a year after Hogan’s reelection and on the brink of Trump’s first impeachment, some establishment Republicans began looking for an alternative to lead the party.

They started wooing Hogan to challenge Trump in the 2020 primary.

Hogan began to pump up his visibility on national television programs and spent months crisscrossing the country, visiting more than a dozen states that year, including Utah at the invitation of former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and then Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Insisting for months that he would not challenge Trump in a primary unless he was weakened, Hogan kept the door open during a visit to New Hampshire in 2019 by telling an audience that he was willing to jump into the race if a contested primary would benefit the Republican Party.

He ultimately decided against it, ruling that it would be a “suicide mission” to take on the still-popular Trump. Hogan told reporters Wednesday night that Trump is weaker now and that the former president’s position in the Republican Party “continues to erode every day.”

As chairman of the National Governors Association in 2020, Hogan’s national profile rose during the pandemic as he became an even more vocal critic of Trump and his response to the public health crisis. Hogan’s continued, unvarnished critique of the then-president caused discomfort for many Maryland Republicans who ultimately voted in the primary against Kelly Schulz, Hogan’s pick to replace him.

Hogan, who has spent recent months traveling across the country, has continued to keep the possibility of a presidential run alive.

During his recent visit to New Hampshire, the governor was asked whether there was a lane for him in the Republican Party and why he has not considered a run as an independent.

“Is there a lane? That’s part of what we’re trying to find out,” Hogan told an audience member at Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

He said he did not think that a third party was “the right way to go. … We’d be better off trying to fix the broken parties.”

