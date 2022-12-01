The ‘outlaw’ life of Phone Homie, who paved the way for pot in D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The moment that Rico Valderrama realized he would become a trailblazer in the marijuana industry — which at the time was yet to be legalized in D.C. — he threw up. It was 2012. Valderrama, better known in the cannabis industry as “Phone Homie,” was visiting Amsterdam after escaping homelessness by joining the Marine Corps, according to Alex Beraud, his business manager. Improbably, Valderrama found himself onstage with Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan, who’d recruited audience members at a concert to rap verses of one of Wu-Tang’s hits.

Taking his turn on the mic, Valderrama saw the future: As marijuana, which he’d used and sold illegally for decades, was decriminalized across the country, he could come out of the shadows and bring this drug to people who needed it. The epiphany was so intense that Valderrama, to Ghostface’s amusement, vomited.

Under the name Phone Homie, Valderrama built a popular D.C. cannabis brand and off-the-wall internet radio show. However, his career was cut short when he died Oct. 30 at 45 after a two-year battle with coronavirus complications.

“Rico — he was like the outlaw’s American Dream,” Beraud said. “Literally from nothing to something.”

Accounts of Valderrama’s early life differ, as do opinions of how his incessant cannabis use contributed to his death.

Beraud said Valderrama was raised in Long Island by a single mother in a “very volatile household.” When he was about 14, he left home to live on the street for three years.

“His mom couldn’t control him, or maybe he was adding more dysfunction to the house. So he left,” Beraud said.

Tony Valderrama, Rico’s younger brother, knew him as “Rocketship Rico” — a boy with boundless energy for music, art, cooking and drugs, desperate for a father figure. He would throw himself completely into whatever subculture he stumbled on, whether it was skateboarding or throwing raves.

And wherever Rico went, he found followers.

“One thing I think Rico excels at ... is influencing people,” Tony Valderrama said. “Anyone within a certain circumference would just get sucked in.”

Homeless in 1990s New York, Valderrama ended up on hard drugs, taking cocaine and pills, Beraud said. Realizing street life was unsustainable, he escaped by joining the Marines in 2001, eventually serving in Japan as a paralegal for the judge advocate general, or JAG Corps.

“He decided he needed the purpose that the military gave him,” Sylwia Valderrama, Valderrama’s wife and mother of his two children, said. “He really loved the military. He always said he regrets not going into combat. He wanted that.”

After four years of service, however, Valderrama left the Marines in 2005. According to Beraud, he ended up where he began: homeless and battling addiction. As veterans have long said, marijuana helped quell his cravings for more dangerous substances.

So, like countless others in marijuana’s black market days, Valderrama sold and used cannabis. But he wanted to succeed as an entrepreneur in a legalized industry — so he pushed for legalization, toward the mainstream and into the spotlight.

He launched his Phone Homie brand. With a name born of an inside joke — Valderrama said he smoked blunts so big that they looked like “E.T.’s fingers,” according to Beraud — Phone Homie was soon offering not just cannabis and cannabis concentrates, but paraphernalia, clothing, music production and advice to users and home growers.

As marijuana became more widely accepted as a legitimate medicine, Valderrama became a cannabis influencer with an Instagram following of nearly 50,000. With marijuana sales still in a gray zone in D.C. years after legalization — and recreational use allowed last year in Virginia and next year in Maryland — he traveled the country to cannabis conventions, judging strains of marijuana for High Times magazine’s “Cannabis Cups.”

Valderrama also carved out a niche in D.C.’s media landscape far removed from Sunday political gabfests: “The Slab Hour,” an internet radio show broadcast from a Georgia Avenue studio. Named for “slabs” of cannabis concentrate favored by some users, the show’s hundreds of episodes featured myriad variations of free-form reefer madness.

On any given episode, a heavy metal band might play. Beraud might DJ. Valderrama might take calls — if he hadn’t lost his phone. (In one episode where his phone went missing, he advised: “Try to give it a call and leave a voice mail.”) A microphone might emit excruciating feedback. And, inevitably, cannabis would be consumed in many forms.

“The Slab Hour” didn’t aim to shock or push boundaries, Valderrama said. The show wanted the opposite.

“We take it upon ourselves to ... take away that stigma of marijuana, show you the culture, take big slabs ... and get the community out there front and center,” he said in the show’s introduction.

Jason Lamboy, the founder of cannabis company District Dabbers and an occasional guest host of “The Slab Hour,” said Valderrama showed he could deliver important cannabis-related news while “high out of his mind.”

“He was erasing the stigma that the cannabis user is just this lazy stoner that sits home all day and eats cold pizza,” Lamboy said.

Yet the stigma remains. Recreational marijuana sales remain illegal in the District, and businesses that “gift” small amounts to customers, often with the purchase of some other product, have come under scrutiny.

Adam Eidinger, sponsor of the D.C. ballot initiative that legalized marijuana in 2014, said Valderrama was deeply involved in the push to pass the measure. At their first meeting, Eidinger said, Valderrama greeted him with a $420 cash donation. (Mindful of campaign finance improprieties, Eidinger forced him to write a check.) Valderrama was also a familiar face at protests, smoking marijuana on federal land — where it remains illegal — and holding up a giant inflatable faux joint in front of the White House.

“The Slab Hour,” meanwhile, became a center of the D.C. cannabis scene, according to Eidinger. During a 2016 appearance on the show, Valderrama interviewed him amid dozens of people smoking cannabis inside the studio — overwhelming even to a veteran user.

After legalization, Valderrama, who had sold drugs illegally, navigated D.C.’s gray market, offering cannabis “gifts” with other branded Phone Homie merchandise like sweatshirts and stickers.

“He showed everybody in D.C. not to be afraid anymore,” Eidinger said. “Cannabis home-based businesses point to Phone Homie as the guy who paved the way.”

Then in 2021, Valderrama caught covid-19 and never really recovered, Sylwia Valderrama said. He ended up in a medically induced coma for more than two months. His liver also began to fail, and he received a transplant earlier this year.

In a February social media post, a visibly weakened Valderrama, coughing and struggling to breathe, said he’d lost more than 80 pounds. He said his cannabis use was not a factor in his illness, and he criticized a medical system that prevented him from consuming the drug while awaiting a spot on the liver transplant list.

Even near the end, people were judging him for using marijuana. For him, it was medicine he needed.

“There’s a bit of prejudice going on,” he said. “They don’t want to see me on any other drugs other than what they prescribe to me.”

Tony Valderrama disagreed. He believes Rico’s constant smoking of cannabis concentrates prevented his body from defeating the coronavirus. To argue otherwise, Tony said, was to defy common sense.

His brother Rico had been defeated by the drug he championed.

“It mastered him,” Tony said. “It mastered everyone around him. ... They know him as Phone Homie, but I know him as my brother Rico. I know what a caring, kind and beautiful soul he was.”

Rico Valderrama worked for years to openly use his drug of choice and educate others about it.

“That was his mission,” Sylwia Valderrama said. “To normalize it ... He made this with his hard work. It was his dream to think about the plant. And he did it.”

