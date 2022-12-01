The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Man shot by Frederick County deputies is identified

Authorities also released the names of the deputies who fired at a man believed to have attacked his parents

By
December 1, 2022 at 2:19 p.m. EST

Authorities in Maryland on Thursday identified a Frederick man fatally shot by police after he allegedly attacked his parents Tuesday, killing his father.

Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies went to the 5800 block of Haller Place, where a 911 call had reported that a man was stabbing his mother and father. The deputies said they found the parents injured and the man armed with a knife. After a confrontation, authorities said, the deputies fired at the suspect, who died at the scene.

On Thursday, in a statement from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, the alleged attacker was identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah of Frederick.

The deputies involved in the shooting were identified in the statement as Cassy Boettcher, who had been on the force for two years, as well as Travis Stely and Nathan McLeroy, both of whom joined the force this year and had previous law enforcement experience.

Mensah’s father died, authorities said. His name was not released.

No further information about the attack was immediately available.

