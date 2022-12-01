Man shot by Frederick County deputies is identified

Authorities in Maryland on Thursday identified a Frederick man fatally shot by police after he allegedly attacked his parents Tuesday, killing his father.
On Thursday, in a statement from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, the alleged attacker was identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah of Frederick.
The deputies involved in the shooting were identified in the statement as Cassy Boettcher, who had been on the force for two years, as well as Travis Stely and Nathan McLeroy, both of whom joined the force this year and had previous law enforcement experience.
Mensah’s father died, authorities said. His name was not released.
No further information about the attack was immediately available.