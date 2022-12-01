Driver is killed after exiting his truck on I-495 in Virginia

Virginia State Police were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to a crash on the interstate where the northbound tractor-trailer collided with a sedan traveling in the same direction, said Corinne Geller, police spokeswoman. The crash caused the sedan to come to a halt on the left shoulder of the express lanes, she said.

A tractor-trailer driver was fatally struck Wednesday after getting out of his vehicle following a crash on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer exited his vehicle and was running across the express lanes toward the sedan when he was struck by an SUV driving north, Geller said. She said he was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.