Driver is killed after exiting his truck on I-495 in Virginia

A tractor-trailer driver was fatally struck Wednesday after getting out of his vehicle following a crash on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County, police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer exited his vehicle and was running across the express lanes toward the sedan when he was struck by an SUV driving north, Geller said. She said he was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
State police have not announced the identity of the tractor-trailer driver or whether they are pursuing charges in the crash. They said they would continue to investigate the case.