FBI agent acquitted of attempted murder in shooting of Metro passenger

Surveillance video from the inside of a Metro train car shows FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia shooting a fellow passenger who had confronted him on Dec. 15, 2020. (Video: Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Gift Article Share

An FBI agent was acquitted of attempted second-degree murder and other counts Friday by a Maryland jury that found he was justified in shooting a panhandler who had confronted him aboard a moving Metro train outside Washington, D.C. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Eduardo Valdivia, 38, slowly nodded his head as the verdict was announced. He had faced up to 40 years if convicted on the top charge. His family and supporters in the courtroom began crying as the verdict was read.

The four-day trial, held in Montgomery County Circuit Court, turned on surveillance video from the interior of a Red Line train on Dec. 15, 2020 — and whether the agent’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense or was an overreaction that escalated too soon.

On that morning, Valdivia was seated in a nearly empty train around 6:30 a.m., when he was approached by a man who was panhandling and got into a verbal altercation with him. The men eventually stood facing each other, just inches apart, exchanging words that were not picked up by recording.

Prosecutors built their case around the notion that Valdivia, even if he felt threatened, failed to take steps to defuse the situation. He didn’t tell the man he was an FBI agent. He wasn’t willing to fight him physically, even though he had experience as a boxer and was trained in takedown tactics.

Advertisement

“He had no business firing a gun,” Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Hill told jurors.

Valdivia has maintained from the start he was acting in self-defense. Valdivia’s attorneys countered that the other passenger, who did not testify, was reputed to have a “propensity for violence” among Metro system police officers who had encountered him over the years. Valdivia had spent years working undercover as an agent and could sense an imminent attack, his defense said, adding that the agent was concerned the man could get his gun and turn it on him.

“Maryland law permits anybody — any ordinary guy on his way to work — to defend himself against the threat of imminent bodily harm,” said Robert Bonsib, Valdivia’s attorney, during opening statements.

The man Valdivia shot was struck in his torso and arm and spent five days in the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article