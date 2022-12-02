Joseph’s House, a haven for the ill and unhoused, fights to stay open

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a quiet, tree-lined street near D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, one house looks just like all the others. Plants and garden figurines cover the front yard, with concrete steps that lead up to the front door. On a sunny day, there’s usually someone sitting on the porch in a rocking chair.

But this house isn’t just an ordinary residence. Joseph’s House, a nonprofit assisted-living facility, serves people who are unhoused and have chronic illnesses, offering them holistic health care and case management. Inside, the walls are lined with pictures of past residents, staff members and historical figures. The residents and staff eat breakfast together every morning. There’s often a football game playing softly on the living room television.

“It’s the best-kept secret in D.C.,” said Byron Parker, 55, who came to Joseph’s House in December 2021.

“Joseph’s House is very unique,” said Kowshara Thomas, executive director of Joseph’s House. “When I come here I feel like I’m coming to my second home. And I think that for our residents it shows them, too, that there’s unconditional love.”

With only eight beds and a limited budget, the organization can only serve a tiny portion of the roughly 4,400 unhoused people in D.C. But after scaling back its programs during the pandemic and losing almost half of its funding this year, the nonprofit running Joseph’s House is unsure how long it will be able to keep the doors open.

The organization subsidizes most of the living costs for people staying there; residents pay 30 percent of their income for rent, if they have a source of income. While living at Joseph’s House, staff take residents to doctors appointments, help them with finances, and guide them through the city’s affordable housing system. Often after a few months, residents transition to their own housing in D.C., where they can live independently.

In February, Joseph’s House lost one of its major grants from D.C. Health — decreasing the home’s funding by 40 percent. When asked for comment, D.C. Health issued a statement saying that it had “several new applicants” for the funding and that the external review panel that selected grantees in the competitive application process did not choose Joseph’s House. “We appreciate the work Joseph’s House has done and continue to partner with the organization in other areas,” the statement read.

Thomas said it’s difficult to compete for grant money with larger nonprofits in the city. “Joseph’s House is so small we don’t have the staff for development and social media,” she said. “Joseph’s House is not really known.”

The organization’s low profile in D.C. might be contributing to its financial struggles. “We’re currently looking at our next fiscal year to see if we’re able to keep our doors open,” Thomas said.

Karen Cunningham, executive director at Everyone Home DC, often sees these challenges with smaller nonprofits whose staff might be pulled in multiple directions and not have the time to apply for different grants. “Some of the government funding opportunities are very time-intensive to pursue,” she said.

Joseph’s House was founded during D.C.’s AIDS crisis in the 1990s, welcoming people who had advanced HIV at a time when the condition was more stigmatized. As antiretroviral medications have become increasingly effective at keeping HIV from developing into full-blown AIDS, Joseph’s House began accepting patients with other illnesses.

Jennifer Olney, program officer for the Partnership to End Homelessness in D.C., said Joseph’s House fills a specific niche that’s lacking in the city’s housing and health-care services.

“There’s not a lot of respite care in the city, especially medical respite, for people who’ve been discharged from a hospital with acute health conditions,” she said. Olney added that the homeless population in D.C. is aging, so there’s going to be a larger need for nursing and assisted living care in the future.

Despite its small size, Joseph’s House not only takes care of in-house residents, but also keeps many former residents in its extended community.

The staff still supports the medical care, mental health and housing stability of this group. “We have 25 residents that live outside of Joseph’s House, and out of the 25 only one is unhoused,” Thomas said. “If there were more places like Joseph’s House I think there would be less homeless people on the streets.”

That includes Parker, who grew up in D.C. and was diagnosed with HIV in 2020. He’s been unhoused since 2012 and struggled to maintain his antiretroviral therapy while living in homeless shelters or on the street. “HIV is hard because you don’t know how to deal with it when you first find out,” he said. “The first thing you think about with HIV is AIDS — ‘so I’m going to die.’ ”

The staff at Joseph’s House connected with Parker when he was homeless and sick with covid-19. After recovering from the virus, Parker moved into Joseph’s House and his health continued to improve. After a few months of taking his medicine regularly, Parker’s HIV viral load was undetectable.

Joseph’s House asked Parker to leave in August after his health became stable and he stopped being able to pay the monthly rental fee. He’s living in another homeless shelter in D.C. and hopes to transition to an apartment soon.

“I wish everybody would come” to Joseph’s House, Parker said. “They don’t have enough room, but it would be good. Believe me, they would love this.”

