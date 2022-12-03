Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A recent Metro story on the Dulles Toll Road featured an image of a Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority-issued table summarizing the new toll rates. The table refers to the “Dulles Toll Road (also known as the Omer L. Hirst-Adelard L. Brault Expressway).” This begs a few questions: Who were Hirst and Brault? Why was the road named for them? And who, except perhaps for members of the Hirst and Brault families and a couple of employees of MWAA, know that’s the road’s other name? I’ve lived in the area a long time but have never seen a sign mentioning Hirst or Brault.

— Jon Gafni, McLean

On Jan. 29, 1983, a group of Virginia politicians picked up fancy shovels and started digging.

“We in Fairfax County may not be brilliant, but we’re persistent,” said one of them, Frank Herrity, chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors.

It was the ceremonial groundbreaking for what became the Dulles Toll Road, a $57 million ribbon of highway that had been talked about for more than a decade.

Dulles International Airport became operational in 1962. Over the years that followed, Virginians looked with envy at the Dulles Access Road. The access road was for the exclusive use of people using the airport. Even so, other motorists would occasionally sneak onto it, whip around at Dulles then exit on the return loop. You could get ticketed for that.

When the Capital Beltway was completed in 1964, there wasn’t very much development between I-495 and Dulles. But there was something that development requires: land, and lots of it. A road could open up that acreage for construction, for offices, for housing, for retail. Two legislators from Northern Virginia led the charge to get the road built.

Omer L. Hirst grew up in Annandale on a chicken farm. He graduated in 1930 from Lee-Jackson High in Alexandria, then went to Washington & Lee University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa.

Hirst said he hadn’t wanted to work for his father’s real estate firm, but had to by necessity. He was drawn to the oratory of Franklin D. Roosevelt and the president’s New Deal proposals. In 1953, Hirst, a Democrat, was elected to represent Fairfax-Falls Church in the Virginia House of Delegates. He later served in the state Senate.

In 1955, Hirst was the first Virginia representative to oppose the “massive resistance” movement against desegregation championed by Sen. Harry Byrd (D).

Adelard Lionel “Abe” Brault was another liberal, anti-Byrd politician. Born in Connecticut and raised in the District — a graduate of Gonzaga and Catholic University — Brault was first elected to the Virginia Senate in 1966, representing Fairfax. Though the feisty Democrat claimed to have never been totally accepted in Richmond, he later served as majority leader.

Brault considered his greatest political achievement to be enacting legislation in 1968 that mandated a program for hearing-impaired schoolchildren. It was expanded in 1972 to provide special education for all disabled Virginians from age 2 to 21.

Hirst died in 2003 at 89, Brault in 2007 at 97. As for their road, it had officially opened on Oct. 1, 1984. Virginia Gov. Charles Robb deposited the first toll in a toll booth: 25 cents.

As hoped, development sprang up along the toll road’s spine. George Mason University’s Stephen Fuller has called it “the most important commercial artery in the entire region.”

In 1991, State Sen. Charles Waddell (D-Loudoun) told The Washington Post: “It’s obviously a real success story.” That was the year Waddell sponsored legislation to name the Dulles Toll Road the Omer L. Hirst-Adelard L. Brault Expressway. Said Waddell: “I just thought a tribute should be paid to them while they’re alive.”

That April, the bill was signed by Gov. L. Douglas Wilder (D).

People weren’t sure whether the lengthy name would catch on. Waddell wasn’t concerned. “It remains to be seen, but the tribute will be paid,” he said.

Answer Man has driven that road many times. If there’s a sign for the Omer L. Hirst-Adelard L. Brault Expressway, he hasn’t noticed it. But the next time he’s on in it, he vows to salute these two legislators.

