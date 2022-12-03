Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Finally, Eboni Harris has a home where she’s not afraid to pull back her children’s covers and see mice scurry out. Finally, she has enough space that her children don’t have to crowd into one bedroom while she sleeps in the living room. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Finally, her family feels safe. On Dec. 1, after years of complaining to city and housing officials about her family’s living conditions, and months after I wrote about her family’s frustrations, Harris and her three children were allowed to move from a one-bedroom, rodent-infested unit into a three-bedroom, rodent-free unit. Finally, they got some relief.

But while their situation has improved, Harris remains concerned for other families who depend on the D.C. Housing Authority and, because of the agency’s dysfunction, continue to live in deplorable conditions. Even after she learned rodent droppings were exacerbating her son’s asthma, her family couldn’t move without approval, because they receive a rent subsidy from the Housing Authority.

There are so many people, Harris told me on Friday, “still waiting on and relying on the Housing Authority for a safe, clean environment to call home.”

Those who rely on the Housing Authority, or work with families who do, know the stakes that are involved in turning around the troubled agency. They know that every day it takes the agency to make substantial improvements means another day that low-income D.C. residents, including elderly and disabled people, have to wait to get their housing needs met.

They know there is no time to waste on political posturing.

There is no question that drastic, purposeful action is needed to address the many deficiencies of the city’s Housing Authority. A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report found that the agency failed to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” public housing. But a recent move by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) aimed at changing the governing board has advocates for public housing residents worried — and that should raise our collective concern.

Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large) have proposed legislation that calls for dissolving the Housing Authority’s 13-member board and replacing it with seven people who would be appointed by the mayor. The change stands to give the mayor more control over the agency, which is not a part of her administration, and remove from the board one of the most vocal critics of the city’s efforts.

“We see this as a temporary board that is meant to focus on the deficiencies outlined in the HUD report,” Bowser has said of the legislation. “As well as laying out a blueprint for how to advance the authority and its properties for housing for D.C. residents.”

That measure was proposed Thursday, and the D.C. Council is expected to vote on it Tuesday.

That short timeline left advocates scrambling on Friday to examine the legislation and figure out how it might affect the city’s most vulnerable residents. I spoke with people at several organizations that work with residents who depend on the Housing Authority, and they all expressed alarm at the mayor’s proposal and the speed at which the council was being asked to approve it.

“I think everyone agrees reform is necessary,” Sunny Desai, a managing attorney for Legal Counsel for the Elderly said. “It’s just we want to make sure we take the right steps, because ultimately, if we take the wrong steps, it’s the low-income residents, the seniors we represent, who are going to be harmed the most. The solutions need to be fully vetted, and not rushed.”

One of the organization’s main concerns with the proposed legislation, he said, is that it calls for reducing resident representation on the board and eliminating the position held by Bill Slover, who holds the seat chosen by housing advocates and is one of the board’s most vocal members. Slover raised concerns about the agency’s high vacancy numbers before the HUD report revealed the occupancy rate is the lowest of any large public housing authority in the nation.

“I hope it’s not a move to silence dissension,” Desai said. “This is a time when we need all hands on deck with DCHA. I think more voices are better, not worse.”

He is right. More people need to see themselves as having a stake in the city’s public housing, but instead of bringing people together toward a common goal, the legislation is distracting and dividing people. Some of the people identified as the mayor’s picks for the new board might have invaluable perspectives to offer, but shoving others aside to make room for them, and not giving the public a say in that, is not the way to build trust in them. The agency festered in the dark. Keeping it there won’t make it healthier.

“The HUD report highlighted the need for more transparency, this bill breeds further distrust,” reads a letter signed by Rhonda Cunningham Holmes, the executive director for the Legal Counsel for the Elderly. The letter, which will be sent to D.C. Council members on Monday, urges them to oppose the legislation and calls for “thoughtful reform, not rushed changes without proper consideration of all the consequences.”

“Anything less would put the lives of our most vulnerable residents at risk,” the letter reads.

Catherine Cone, of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said the neglect and mismanagement of DCHA has forced residents to live in unsafe conditions and the high vacancy rate has left others homeless. She described the mayor’s actions to systemic issues as “misguided and not serious.”

“The problems run deep and require long-term structural solutions that hold the agency meaningfully accountable to the people who live on the properties and to the public,” Cone said. “Political control over DCHA has been part of the problem, and the mayor’s proposal only makes that worse by limiting the power of residents to influence the process.”

When schools went virtual during the pandemic, many children in the city were ashamed to turn on their screens and let their teachers and classmates see into their homes. But living in public housing doesn’t have to be shameful. It doesn’t have to feel unsafe.

In their previous home, Harris heard scratching in the walls and said her children were afraid for her to turn off the lights at night. In the new place, she said, her children are “comfortable” and “very happy.”

“It finally,” she said, “feels like home.”

