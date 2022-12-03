Injured hunter airlifted by Maryland police helicopter

An injured hunter stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was airlifted in a rescue by a Maryland State Police helicopter on Friday afternoon.
The crew from the rescue helicopter communicated with ground rescuers who were treating the hunter, while from overhead the crew lowered a state trooper paramedic equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear.
The hunter, who was packaged “for aerial extraction,” and paramedic were then hoisted 80 feet to the helicopter, which flew to a trauma center, police said.
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates a fleet of 10 from seven bases throughout the state.