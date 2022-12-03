Injured hunter airlifted by Maryland police helicopter

Listen Gift Article Share

An injured hunter stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was airlifted in a rescue by a Maryland State Police helicopter on Friday afternoon. The hunter fell about 14 feet from a tree stand and needed medical attention, police said in a statement Saturday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Dorchester County Department of Emergency Services asked the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to conduct the rescue because the man was severely injured in a remote location with marshy terrain.

The crew from the rescue helicopter communicated with ground rescuers who were treating the hunter, while from overhead the crew lowered a state trooper paramedic equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear.

The hunter, who was packaged “for aerial extraction,” and paramedic were then hoisted 80 feet to the helicopter, which flew to a trauma center, police said.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates a fleet of 10 from seven bases throughout the state.

GiftOutline Gift Article