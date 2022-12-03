Prince George’s police warn of fentanyl-laced pills stamped with ‘M’

Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County police have issued a warning about potentially deadly fentanyl-laced pills with a distinct “M” stamped on the face. Police on Friday said the blue pills are linked to multiple suspected overdoses, including two fatal overdoses. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Chad Schmick, commander of Prince George’s County Narcotic Enforcement Division, said in an interview that the increase in fentanyl-laced pills in the area began in “the past couple of months.”

“We have seen an increase of not only the pills in the investigations that my detectives handled,” Schmick said, “but with respect to the overdose cases, that is where it was more prevalent the instances where we’re finding these types of pills on these scenes.”

Police said in a social media post that many users believe these pills are prescription pain killers and urged all residents to avoid taking any medication not prescribed to them by a medical professional.

“Any pill that somebody receives that is not received from a medical professional, the assumption should be is that it is poison,” Schmick said. “The message we are trying to get across is that you cannot trust what is being given to you unless it is coming from a medical professional.”

Schmick said that in most cases, the pills are coming from outside the country, but did not rule out that the pills would also originate in the United States. Schmick said he did not know exactly how many pills were in the Prince George’s County area, but said that “one pill out there is awful.” “When the outcome of these pills is resulting in deaths, that’s horrible,” Schmick said.

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration advised the public of a rising trend in colorful fentanyl pills available across the United States. DEA officials said the “rainbow fentanyl,” appeared to be a new method used by drug cartels to target children with pills that look like candy.

Schmick said Prince George’s County police are working with schools through assemblies to get the word out and get people talking about fentanyl. He also urged parents to talk to their children and ensure they are not in possession of any pills.

“The more people we get talking about it, the hope is that we can avoid any more of these tragedies and helping us point the finger toward those that are responsible for getting these pills in the hands of these persons that are dying from these overdoses or just overdosing,” Schmick said.

