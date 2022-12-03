3-year-old killed, six people injured in Ellicott City crash, police say

Howard County police are investigating the collision, which closed Route 29 northbound between Route 100 and Route 40 for about five hours.

A 3-year-old was killed and six people were injured when a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan, setting off a chain reaction Friday evening on Route 29 in Ellicott City, police said.

About 6:14 p.m. Friday, a 2018 Peterbilt truck was going northbound on Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey, starting a chain of additional collisions involving two more vehicles, police said in a statement .

A 3-year-old who was riding in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Six other people in the three vehicles that were hit were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor, police said.