Miyares recasts attorney general’s office in conservative mold

After proclaiming there was a “new sheriff in town” during his first week in office in January, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares crisscrossed the state meeting with law enforcement from the northern suburbs to rural counties in the southwest in the months that followed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miyares said the listening sessions helped guide what he hopes will be one of his defining initiatives: a program announced in October to crack down on violent crime by boosting prosecutors and enforcement, hiring violence intervention coordinators and offering protection for witnesses.

“When you go after repeat violent offenders — gun violence goes down,” Miyares said in an interview about the program. “I think it will be one of the most significant public safety measures we take.”

After eight years under Democratic predecessor Mark Herring, who pushed criminal justice review and championed liberal causes, the Republican has recast the attorney general’s office in a conservative mold in his first year.

Miyares has styled himself as Virginia’s “top cop,” praising police officers, bashing the state’s liberal prosecutors for supposedly having a “criminal first, victim last” mind-set, and rolling out measures that take a tougher line on offenders.

He’s also made moves that appeal to a conservative base, creating an “election integrity unit,” issuing a legal opinion that colleges can’t mandate vaccines, and opening a probe of how Loudoun County school officials handled sex assault cases that were widely covered in right-wing media.

And he’s steadily chipped away at Herring’s liberal legacy, reversing course on his predecessor’s moves to try to ensure access to abortion for women, ending the state’s push for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment and nixing support for bolstering gun restrictions.

Not surprisingly, Miyares’s term has left liberals cold so far. They have particularly panned his positioning as a crime-fighter, saying his stances are retrograde and are more rhetoric than reality — the attorney general’s office has limited authority to prosecute violent crime. Its main mission is acting as the state’s lawyer.

“He got off to a really partisan start after promising to take the politics out of the attorney general’s office in his campaign,” said Democratic Del. Marcus Simon (Fairfax). “He was just changing the politics, not taking it out. He was flipping the script.”

But Virginia Republicans, who long grumbled that Herring put his thumb on the scales for liberal concerns, have praised Miyares as a necessary correction. They say his law-and-order focus is welcome at a time when the state’s homicide rate has surged.

Republican Del. Rob Bell III (Albemarle) said Herring had pushed reform efforts that made Virginians less safe.

“We had a bipartisan and multi-decade effort to push the violent crime rate down,” Bell said. “Then over the last two years it was a multifaceted effort to undo many of the things that we thought helped address violent crime … We were happy to see the new Miyares administration work to amend or appeal those.”

Miyares unseated Herring in the November 2021 election, part of a conservative wave that swept Republicans into power in the top three offices in the state. Miyares is the first Republican to win an attorney general race since 2009 and the first Latino elected statewide in Virginia’s history. He took office in January.

Miyares’s opening weeks were a blur of activity. He fired more than 30 staffers, including the counsel at the University of Virginia who was also working on the Jan. 6 investigation for the House of Representatives. Miyares said that particular firing was not political, but it drew criticism from Democrats.

He also announced the Loudoun County schools’ probe and a second of Virginia’s parole board, which Republicans criticized for how it handled the release of felons. Both investigations are ongoing, but Miyares said in an interview they were closer to ending than beginning.

Early in his term, Miyares also urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in a letter announcing Virginia was withdrawing from a friend-of-the-court brief, filed by Herring, arguing that Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court would go on to overturn Roe when it issued its ruling in the same case in June.

Miyares faced stumbles as well.

He sought a bill that would greatly expand the attorney general’s powers to prosecute violent crime, but the legislation faced objections from liberal and conservative prosecutors across the state and died in the legislature in February.

That same month, one of Miyares’s chief deputies overseeing election issues left the office after The Washington Post reported she praised Jan. 6 rioters and espoused unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in Facebook posts. Miyares condemned the posts.

In April, Miyares effectively ended the high-profile prosecution of two U.S. Park Police officers for the shooting death of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar in Fairfax County in 2017. Miyares dropped an appeal of a judge’s decision to dismiss manslaughter charges in the controversial shooting. Herring had pursued the appeal, but Miyares said he believed the officers used reasonable force.

One of Miyares’s most contentious moves came in September, when he announced the creation of an “election integrity unit” with 20 attorneys and other staffers to investigate voting irregularities even though Virginia had no record of widespread issues with elections.

Voting rights groups and Democrats worry the aim of the unit is actually to suppress the vote. The Virginia NAACP recently released the results of an extensive Freedom-of-Information request that turned up little information about the unit’s activities, how it works, how it is staffed and previous instances of voter fraud in the state.

“This unit is plainly a paper tiger, a public relations ploy to pander to election deniers and conspiracy theorists who are the real force undermining public confidence in our elections,” said Virginia NAACP president Robert N. Barnette Jr. at a news conference.

In an interview, Miyares could only point to one instance of an alleged voting issue in the state — a corruption case his office filed against the former Prince William County registrar shortly before announcing the creation of the election integrity unit.

Nevertheless, Miyares said fears about the unit were off base. The attorney general’s office already handled voter fraud and Miyares described the new unit as a reorganization.

“Taking an existing section of our office with attorneys already working on election law and calling it ‘election integrity’ seems to have upset some people,” Miyares said. “I view this as streamlined good government.”

Miyares said his office would focus on the effort announced in October to combat violent crime, which was modeled on the national program called “Operation Ceasefire.” He said his office will continue to take on drugmakers and distributors that helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

Miyares says he also plans to bring back a more modest version of the defeated bill that would expand his office’s power to prosecute crime during the next legislative session. The attorney general’s office already has the authority to prosecute child pornography cases, but the legislation would allow it to pursue some offenses involving sex abuse of minors.

The attorney general’s office has historically been a steppingstone to the governor’s mansion in Virginia, but Miyares declined to say whether he might seek the state’s highest office in 2025. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is limited to one term under Virginia law.

“I am beyond humbled by the fact that I’ve been given this opportunity and it’s a joy to work for the men and women in this office,” Miyares said.

