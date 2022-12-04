Pedestrian dies in I-95 hit-and-run in Maryland, police say

Gift Article Share

A man on foot died Sunday on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County after being struck by three vehicles, the Maryland State Police said. The third vehicle stopped, but the drivers of the first two did not, the police said.

Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Md., was killed about 9:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the Laurel area, near the Intercounty Connector, the police said.

Burke and someone described only as female were holding a discussion outside a car that was parked on the shoulder, according to police. For unknown reasons, the police said, she went onto the highway.

Burke tried to pull her back, the police said. While he was on the highway, he was hit by a car and as he lay on the ground, a tractor trailer struck him.

The drivers of those vehicles left at the scene, according to police. Then, police said, Burke was struck by a third vehicle. Its driver pulled off the road and called 911, the police said.

Burke died at the scene.

The matter is under investigation, the police said.

