D.C Council to vote on housing authority overhaul in packed meeting

Public housing tenants, legal advocates and D.C. Council members scrambled Monday to keep up with a rapidly changing proposal by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to replace the city’s housing authority board, a plan she introduced late last week and that is scheduled for a vote by the council on Tuesday.

The mayor’s proposal comes two months after federal findings of mismanagement at the D.C. Housing Authority, which Bowser says can best be fixed by a new board. It is one of more than 50 bills on the agenda for the council’s penultimate meeting this year; other major proposals include a bill that would provide fare-free bus services across the District and another that would turn the city’s troubled crime lab into an independent agency.

The council had been expected to consider Tuesday whether to confirm Bowser’s nominee to permanently lead the city’s widely scrutinized 911 call center. But the mayor withdrew the nomination late Monday, days after several lawmakers indicated they had the votes to block it.

Many advocates who have criticized Bowser’s plan to shake up the housing authority blame her appointees, who make up a majority of the current 13-member board, for the agency’s problems. They saw the emergency proposal Bowser introduced last week — which would shrink the board to seven people, all of whom would be appointed by her — as an attempt to remove members who have long been critical of the agency’s performance.

“The Mayor’s majority on the Board of Commissioners is what got DCHA to where it is today — a failing agency that has lost its sense of purpose and mission,” Amanda Korber, a supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, said in a statement Monday.

Korber, advocates and others concerned about DCHA say they agreed the agency needs major changes — but that they should be undertaken only after debate and input from stakeholders and experts. They said they were concerned that public housing tenants, voucher recipients and representatives of labor and legal aid groups on the board were being removed under the proposal.

“I’m sick of being silenced at every turn,” Shonta’ High, president of the resident council at the Park Morton public housing development, said Monday during an online meeting organized by the advocacy group Empower DC. “Every time … we as residents get a chance to speak out, they find yet one more way to close the door.”

Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) agreed, saying in a statement Monday that, “One of the most alarming aspects of this legislation is that it removes Commissioners who have been sounding the alarm about critical failures within DCHA.”

“This move will set a dangerous precedent and have a chilling effect on future investigations, audits, and whistleblowers within the agency and across DC government,” George said. “Making this change without going through a full legislative process that includes the voices of public housing residents is retaliation — not reform.”

On Monday, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who last week introduced the DCHA legislation alongside Bowser, proposed a tweaked version of the bill that would increase the seats from seven to nine, which he said addressed concerns about tenant representation on the board. One of the seats would be reserved for a DCHA housing voucher holder, while the other would go to the executive director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, Theresa Silla, who was appointed to that position by Bowser last year.

“Not that I think that’s wonderful, I think [a smaller board] would be more helpful here, but there are discussions between members to ensure that everyone can be supportive of this legislation,” Mendelson said of the change. As an emergency bill, it will require nine votes to pass, though other lawmakers have hinted they may also seek further changes ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

In an interview Thursday as she unveiled her original plan, Bowser said a new board would help steer the agency through reform following a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development review issued Sept. 30 that found that the authority failed to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents, in violation of federal requirements.

“I think everybody is really clear that this board needs to function and be efficient and be responsive to the needs of the housing authority residents,” Bowser said. “And we think that this is a reset that is in order so that the board can focus on its mission, not on its differences.”

Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who has chaired the legislative body’s housing committee since 2015, accompanied Bowser and Mendelson during an interview with reporters Thursday to express her support.

But even as the trio announced the plan, it was evolving: The first version distributed to council members Thursday allowed for the deputy mayor for planning and economic development — Bowser’s chief of staff John Falcicchio — to have a seat on the reconstituted board. Hours later, his spot on the proposed board was gone. Monday’s revisions included the restoration of a current board requirement, absent in the mayor’s initial proposal, that the board’s meetings allow for public comment.

In recent years, when the mayor has nominated board members for appointment, the council has had weeks or months to consider their qualifications. A memo from Mendelson’s office Monday, adding the two additional proposed board members, included no biographical information about them and gave the wrong last name for one.

The proposal as it stood Monday afternoon installed four current board members to the new board. Those being removed included its most vocal dissenters, who have long criticized the agency and votes controlled by the majority of board members installed by Bowser.

Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), who opposed the mayor’s initial plan, said Monday that many of the changes have come at his urging, and he expects more before Tuesday’s vote. He said concerns about the hurried nature of the process are valid but he thinks the opportunity for substantial reform may disappear if action isn’t taken soon.

“This is an agency in distress and on the brink of federal receivership,” White said. “So it is not enough just to say, ‘No, I don't like it.’ Right now we have an opportunity with the HUD report, with all eyes on this issue, and the political will to make a change. And I don't believe that exists weeks from now.”

The council on Tuesday will also vote on a bill that would alter the way D.C. public schools are funded and make sure campuses get at least as much money as they did the previous year. Mendelson said the measure would bring more stability to schools, which are susceptible each year to budget cuts. The school system’s chancellor, Lewis D. Ferebee, however, has called the legislation “problematic” and urged lawmakers to vote against it.

Lawmakers had been expected to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Bowser’s nominee, Karima Holmes, to lead the city’s 911 call center, known as the Office of Unified Communications. Holmes is leading the agency in an acting capacity, and Bowser last week publicly endorsed her despite a chorus of advocates and critics on the council who say the agency needed a fresh leader to handle issues that have included reports of inaccurate and delayed dispatches. She withdrew the nomination Monday, praising Holmes in a statement while adding that her office will launch a nationwide search for a new director.

Another bill on Tuesday’s agenda would expand the city’s medical marijuana industry and increase enforcement for the city’s unregulated “gifting” stores, which function under a legal loophole that allows shops to give patients marijuana with a purchase of another item, like a lighter or mask. The bill would create a permanent version of an emergency move from June to allow people to self-certify their eligibility for medical marijuana and would remove a cap that limits the number of medical dispensaries that can operate in the city.

The gifting shops have grown in number since D.C. voters passed Initiative 71 in 2014 legalizing recreational marijuana use and possession, and Congress, which has regulatory oversight over D.C., prohibited legal recreational sales. Tuesday’s bill revisits Mendelson’s so-far unsuccessful effort to crack down on the enforcement of these gifting shops, citing concerns about driving business away from the city’s licensed medical shops.

“What we’re trying to do with this legislation is protect the medical cannabis market, which has really been suffering economically because of the $600 million and growing recreational market, which is not legal because of the rise of the Congressional rider,” he said Monday.

Other bills on the docket Tuesday include a measure to expand labor protections for domestic workers, like housekeepers and nannies, and another to strengthen the city’s solar energy initiatives, which has divided advocacy groups.

The council will also consider a host of criminal justice bills, like a permanent version of measures, first passed on an emergency basis after the racial protests of 2020, including prohibiting the use of neck restraints and chemical irritants or rubber bullets on peaceful protesters; a bill to increase oversight over D.C.’s Department of Corrections and its facilities; and a bill that would expand record sealing and expungement.

Lauren Lumpkin, Peter Hermann and Emily Davies contributed to this report.

