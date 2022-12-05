Police investigate two shooting deaths in Southeast D.C.

About 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police said, they responded to a residence in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, and found a man dead from gunshot wounds , police said.

D.C. police are investigating two separate shooting deaths that occurred Sunday and Monday in Southeast Washington.

On Monday, police said a man who was shot about 10:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of E Street SE died after being transported to a hospital. Police withheld his identification pending notification of relatives.