Local Crime & Public Safety

Police investigate two shooting deaths in Southeast D.C.

By
December 5, 2022 at 4:01 p.m. EST
A D.C. police vehicle at a crime scene. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

D.C. police are investigating two separate shooting deaths that occurred Sunday and Monday in Southeast Washington.

About 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police said, they responded to a residence in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, and found a man dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Marjai Wimbush, 20, of Southeast Washington.

Police did not release additional details of the shooting.

On Monday, police said a man who was shot about 10:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of E Street SE died after being transported to a hospital. Police withheld his identification pending notification of relatives.

No other details were immediately made public. The shooting occurred in the Greenway neighborhood.

