Ex-Scott Taylor consultant pleads no contest in petition fraud case

A consultant to ex-Virginia congressman Scott Taylor’s 2018 campaign pleaded no contest Monday in a case involving fraudulent signatures on a petition to get a potential third-party spoiler candidate on the ballot that year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rob Catron pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting an election duty and was ordered to pay fines and court fees.

Catron was accused of being involved in the plot to get the third-party candidate on the ballot with petitions using forged signatures. But in an interview, Catron said that while he knew of the petition drive in general, he had no knowledge that petition signatures were forged and decided to plead no contest to avoid a riskier, and more expensive, bet going to trial. He would have faced felony charges of making a false statement and election fraud had he proceeded.

“We plea-bargained the case because it was much cheaper to do it this way than it was to go to court and fight this and hope for a not-guilty verdict on 10 felony indictments,” said Catron, adding that now that this was over, he was headed to Key West to go fishing.

The scandal dogged Taylor (R) in both his 2018 reelection campaign and his 2020 rematch against Rep. Elaine Luria (D), who last month lost to state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach).

Catron questioned why the special prosecutor hasn’t more aggressively pursued bringing a case against the person who actually forged petition signatures. Other staffers who were charged in the case also denied forging signatures. The special prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Catron said he warned Taylor initially that trying to get a third-party candidate on the ballot to hurt his then-challenger Luria was a bad idea that could have “unintended consequences.” Although that didn’t sway Taylor, Catron said Taylor also was not aware of the forged signatures, which Taylor has maintained all along.

Taylor, through his attorney, seemed to treat Catron’s plea in the case as vindication. “Scott’s political opponents wrongly attempted to link him to it, which the public now knows was nothing more than a cheap political smear,” the attorney, Diane Toscano, said in a statement.

