D.C. mayor launching nationwide search to replace 911 director

Gift Article Share

District officials are embarking on a nationwide search for a new leader of the city’s much-scrutinized 911 center after its embattled acting director withdrew her name from the nomination process while facing opposition on the D.C. Council. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Karima Holmes, who has led the Office of Unified Communications since March, unexpectedly pulled out the night before lawmakers were to vote Tuesday on her nomination, saying it appeared they had enough votes to oust her. Holmes had lost the support of the head of the council’s public safety committee and the council chairman after a scathing audit and a string of failed dispatch calls, some resulting in deaths.

Holmes and her supporters made one last attempt to keep her in the job with a publicity blitz that started Friday, with the mayor and police and fire chiefs criticizing lawmakers for planning a vote without first holding a confirmation hearing. The lobbying effort continued through the weekend with an e-mail campaign to elected officials directed by the labor union representing workers at the 911 center.

Advertisement

But Monday night, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) sent out a news release announcing that Holmes had withdrawn. Holmes will serve an additional two months as interim director while the search for her successor moves forward. She had led the 911 center from 2015 to 2021 before she returned as its acting director in March.

“Director Holmes was the right leader at the right time for OUC,” Bowser said in her statement. “She improved morale in a high-stress agency that had previously suffered from chronic under-staffing.”

Supporters say Holmes has been unfairly judged on a handful of errors amid 1.4 million 911 calls made each year. Critics say the mistakes demonstrate systemic problems in an agency that provides a lifeline for people in distress and that has had problems dispatching first responders quickly, to the correct addresses and with accurate information.

Advertisement

Because Holmes withdrew, Tuesday’s vote was taken off the council’s agenda, and members did not discuss the matter during their Zoom breakfast meeting ahead of the upcoming hearing. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) declared the issue “moot.”

Holmes did not return a message left on her phone, and a spokesman for the mayor’s office said she would not be available for comment Tuesday, citing personal matters. That spokesman also said the mayor would have no further comment beyond her statement on Monday.

Holmes’s biography on the District’s website hails her as a national leader in the 911 field who helped coordinate the response and communications of thousands of first responders during the pandemic, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, social justice unrest in 2020 and multiple State of the Union addresses.

Advertisement

But problems have plagued the District’s 911 center in recent months, including delays in dispatching, erroneous addresses entered into systems, and miscommunication about the severity or type of calls. Firefighters were sent to the wrong address for a newborn in cardiac arrest in July and were delayed in responding to a 3-month-old boy who had been left in a car in August. Both children died.

A man died in March after dispatchers initially classified the 911 call as nonurgent. This fall, a woman testified at a council hearing that mistakes at the emergency call center delayed an ambulance for her daughter as her young granddaughter tried to perform CPR. In September, D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson issued a sharp critique saying leaders had failed to fully implement most of the auditing office’s year-old recommendations for improvements.

“There is no more important government service than responding to medical emergencies,” Patterson said at the time. “And we are failing to meet the needs of District residents. Period.”

In September, D.C. Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the public safety committee, called for a “fundamental cultural shift” in how the 911 center is run.

Advertisement

Last week in a statement, Allen defended the decision to forgo a confirmation hearing for Holmes, saying there is no requirement to do so. He also noted a recent roundtable focused on the agency that included public testimony and questioning of Holmes. At the November hearing, it became clear that the lawmaker and the director had different views of the agency.

Allen said that “consistently, we’ve seen instances of blown addresses, failure to relay updated information to responding personnel and delayed dispatches.”

Holmes responded at that same hearing, “Under no uncertain terms and despite claims to the contrary, D.C. 911 is not in a crisis.”

Holmes defended herself on Friday at a news conference, saying 99 percent of emergency calls made to the 911 center are handled appropriately.

“I have answered every question, I have every document, I have investigated every call — we’re very transparent, all of that is on our website,” Holmes said. “I have the backing of our industry and public safety partners. I know what I’m doing, and I have the credentials. … It’s absolutely embarrassing in my own hometown that it’s not seen correctly.”

Advertisement

Holmes got support from an unusual place this past weekend — the labor union representing non-supervisory employees at the 911 center. Several employees blasted out virtually identical emails to council offices and advisory neighborhood commissioners criticizing Tuesday’s planned vote.

The labor group’s director, Lee Blackmon, a former 911 center employee, said the union coordinated the campaign. Many of the messages referred to Tuesday’s planned vote on Holmes as “secret” and “non-public.” Though the vote was to be held in public, Blackmon said it was non-public in the sense that the public would not have been able to testify.

Blackmon said the full picture of Holmes’s record isn’t being represented.

The union head also noted that after Holmes left the agency in 2021, the city relied on interim directors to lead the 911 center, an indication, she said, that qualified leaders for 911 centers are difficult to find.

GiftOutline Gift Article