Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You may have heard of Asiyah Timimi, an anti-violence activist in D.C. and mother of three sons. She has been in the news lately because of her advocacy and because each of her sons has been a victim of gun violence. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The unseen, creative way D.C. is fighting gun violence Two of them are mostly recovered from their injuries, but the youngest, age 27, remains paralyzed after being shot in the spine last year.

I met Timimi during a recent discussion about solutions to gun violence held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in the District. She was advocating for better mental health services. Her son had become so depressed over being paralyzed, she said, that he would tried to roll his wheelchair into oncoming traffic.

“It’s not easy to get the mental health care that you need because the whole city is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,” she said.

Advertisement

And yet, people in some parts of the city are suffering much worse than others. Timimi’s world was a bullet-ridden, blood-soaked place that many folks only glimpse through TV news crime scenes shot from beyond ribbons of yellow police tape.

On New Year’s Day 2021, Timimi’s husband was stabbed to death after trying to stop a youngster from attacking an elderly man on a sidewalk in D.C. She hadn’t spoken about that, choosing to focus on the shootings. Six weeks after the stabbing death, her 27-year-old was shot. “I still haven’t been able to mourn my husband’s death because I’ve been praying constantly for my son,” she said.

Her 12-year-old granddaughter became depressed and started running away from home after the child’s stepfather was murdered last year. “I’ve been trying to help with that,” Timimi told me.

Advertisement

In September, renowned boxing trainer Buddy Harrison, 62, was fatally shot in Southeast Washington. Harrison was her 27-year-old son’s mentor.

“A few weeks ago, three kids that I knew were murdered within 24 hours of each other,” she said. “I remember when they were born, the joy on their parents’ faces when they brought their newborns home from the hospital. Now, before the kids had even grown up, I’m watching these brokenhearted parents putting their boys in the ground. Just one after the other. Again and again. When does it stop? How much more of this can we take?”

Timimi’s birth name is Robin Farewell. She was born in 1966, grew up in Southeast Washington surrounded by aunts and uncles who’d moved to D.C. from North Carolina, and cousins who were raised like brothers and sisters. She recalls loving to read dictionaries and encyclopedias. “My favorite word was philanthropy,” she recalled fondly. She wanted to become a veterinarian — until she learned that the job sometimes involved putting pets to sleep. She still does not like the word “euthanasia.”

Advertisement

She excelled in math and science at Green Elementary and was thinking of becoming a scientist. At age 13, however, while attending Johnson Junior High, she had to fend off a knife attack by a cabdriver. For Robin, the age of innocence was over. In the months that followed, during family reunions in Huntersville, N.C., her uncles taught her how to shoot a gun and to fight with her fists.

“I became a certified marksman,” she recalled. “I had been a sweet little girl, but I became a very tough girl.” In her senior year at Anacostia High, she became pregnant with her first son. But she graduated and began studying for a bachelor’s degree in legal studies at the University of the District of Columbia. Her mother, now 86, helped babysit.

She also became a Muslim and changed her name. Her ability to handle a firearm was her most marketable skill so she took a job as a guard at the D.C. jail’s drug treatment facility. That led to another offer — as a bounty hunter for a bail bond agency in Virginia.

Advertisement

She took the job, had two more sons but also began having migraine headaches. The problem was traced to a rare disease that caused her to retire on disability.

Her oldest son was shot in the wrist in 2006, but he is doing fine, working as an HVAC instructor for the federal government. The middle son was shot in the stomach in 2014; he still has lingering medical issues but is making a good living managing his father’s barbershop. No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Neither of her sons had been implicated in any wrongdoing.

By the time the youngest was shot last year, Timimi had gotten rid of her guns and started a nonprofit to help stop the violence, called R.O.C.K. Now. She teaches life-skills classes that help youngsters prepare for the world of work.

Those classes revealed a hidden problem: illiteracy, she said. For Timimi, there is no greater satisfaction than helping someone get into a literacy program and watching them transform into a productive member of society.

Advertisement

But all who need help are not always ready to accept it.

“I have asked these youngsters what it will take to stop the violence, and they look at me and say, ‘Ma, you can’t stop it. There’s just too much blood in the streets,” she said. Revenge is a driving factor, but she believes there is something even more ominous at work.

“You’ve got these gun-toting 14, 15, 16-year-olds with brains that are far from fully developed,” she said. “They don’t need a reason to shoot you. They can be looking at you and just don’t like what they see.”

During one of our talks, we met at a park near her apartment in a gentrified section of Northeast. Her apartment in Southeast had been destroyed by fire several years ago, but she found housing in a safe neighborhood where she could help her son recuperate without hearing a lot of gunfire throughout the night. She also has a medical aide to look after him while she teaches her classes.

Advertisement

The anniversary of her husband’s death is next month, and she had planned on driving to the Blue Ridge Mountains, be among the birds and deer, taking time to mourn. But the ignition on her 2006 Jeep Cherokee recently conked out, and she was told that the part needed was no longer available.

If she was disappointed, she hid it well.

“I have more blessings than I can count,” she said. “My sons were shot but they are still alive; that’s more than a lot of people can say.”

Continuing her efforts to get young people out of harm’s way, hopefully sparing their parents the pain that she and so many others have endured — that, she said, will keep her going until she can find a quiet place to grieve.

GiftOutline Gift Article