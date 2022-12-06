Md. man charged with murder in fatal stabbing, police say

On Nov. 16, about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue in the city of Hyattsville for the report of a stabbing, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng of Bladensburg suffering from a stab wound, and he died at a hospital on Dec. 1, the statement said.

On Tuesday, police said Rasheed Anwar of Hyattsville was charged with murder in Buhdeng’s death. The two men do not appear to have known one another, according to police, and the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. Police didn’t say what led them to identify Anwar as the suspect.