Md. man charged with murder in fatal stabbing, police say

A 65-year-old Maryland man was charged with first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing last month, police said Tuesday.
On Tuesday, police said Rasheed Anwar of Hyattsville was charged with murder in Buhdeng’s death. The two men do not appear to have known one another, according to police, and the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. Police didn’t say what led them to identify Anwar as the suspect.
Police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact them at 301-516-2512.