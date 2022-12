Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 16-year-old male student at a Prince George’s County high school was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school, authorities said. Officers responded to Central High School in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road in Capitol Heights after a teacher told security personnel that the student was armed, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

The student was found with a loaded, unserialized “ghost gun” in his jacket, the statement said, and he was taken into custody.

The student’s name was not released, and the school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and related charges, police said.

