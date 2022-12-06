Police arrest suspect in man’s fatal shooting in downtown Washington

Gift Article Share

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a man in a fatal shooting that occurred on Memorial Day in downtown Washington that authorities said at the time was being investigated as a possible robbery. The victim was identified as Christian Gabriel Monje, 29, of Fairfax, Va. He was shot about 4:30 a.m. on May 30 in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW, near Scott Circle and Massachusetts Avenue, an area with restaurants and businesses.

Police said Monje died at a hospital June 16 after spending 17 days on life support.

Police said they arrested James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, Md., and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. Jackson could have an initial hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

At the time of the shooting, the victim’s family said they thought Monje had been shot during a robbery. The victim’s sister said police told relatives her brother had all his possessions taken but for a single credit card found in his pants pocket. They said he had been visiting a friend in the District.

Advertisement

D.C. police said at the time they were investigating robbery as a possible motive. Additional details of the case will be made public at Jackson’s court hearing when the police arrest affidavit is unsealed.

Family members said Monje had wanted to be a chef and open a food truck, but had put those plans on hold when the pandemic hit. He had been driving a school bus in Fairfax County but had transitioned into an office job.

Monje’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of chicken and pasta and other culinary creations. Relatives said he was known as “Chef Dembow,” a tribute to his culinary skills and a genre of music popular in the Caribbean rooted in rap and reggae.

GiftOutline Gift Article