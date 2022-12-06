In Prince George’s County, ‘people’s council’ gavels in

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after taking office, members of the Prince George’s County Council gaveled in on Tuesday and got to work. Dubbing itself “the people’s council,” the body wants county residents to anticipate an era of openness about governing and decision-making and a newfound sense of urgency, Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1) told The Washington Post in an interview.

Dernoga was named council chair, ending Democratic at-large council member Calvin S. Hawkins II’s time in the position. Freshman member Wala Blegay (D-District 6) is vice chair.

Blegay presented an agenda for the council: fostering open government and increasing services for residents in need; boosting affordable housing and rental assistance; preserving green space through tree conservation and flood control; and focusing development growth on transit areas with an eye for creating more walkable communities.

“This council is ready to hit the ground running,” Blegay said, with multiple bills on the day’s schedule. “Starting today and in the next few months, we will introduce legislation that will address each of these focus areas and we will continue to support these initiatives to strengthen this community in ways that demonstrate to residents that their tax dollars are working for all of us and for a better Prince George’s County.”

Advertisement

The council also wants to be labor-minded, expand the county’s small businesses and increase access to health care, among other priorities, Blegay said.

The council’s full day has been in the works since the results of the primary became clear, Dernoga told The Post.

A new council majority of progressive-minded members who’ve signaled a desire for the body to operate independently, with less influence from County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), assumed leadership of consequential committees on Tuesday.

Edward Burroughs III (D-District 8) will chair the government operations and fiscal policy committee; Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) will chair the planning, housing and economic development committee; and Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7) will lead the health, human services and public safety committee. Eric C. Olson (D-District 3) will chair the transportation, infrastructure, energy and environment committee, while Blegay will lead the general assembly committee.

Dernoga noted the diversity on the council, with four members who are younger than he was when he joined the council in 2002.

Advertisement

“This is the youngest council ever and seemingly the most energetic,” he said, to applause. “My younger colleagues have tasked me to help navigate this new season, counting on my familiarity with county government and council practices and procedures to move our agenda forward.”

Dernoga said his role is akin to that of President Biden, “an elder statesman serving as a transitional leader to a new generation,” noting that he isn’t as old as Biden and better understands the term “transitional.”

Alsobrooks attended the gavel exchange and called the council “indispensable” to the county’s welfare. She noted that differences are expected but said that all parties will put the county first.

Dernoga told The Post that the new council aims to be an independent legislative body compared to previous councils, but he also said nothing is inherently wrong about the council working closely with the county executive. It gets things done, he said.

“The downside is all the oversight falls apart and a lot of things that are festering don’t get addressed because nobody wants to upset anybody,” he said. “We don’t want to upset people, but we do want to solve problems.”

GiftOutline Gift Article