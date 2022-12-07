Fatality reported in apartment fire in Northeast Washington

Gift Article Share

A person died in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday at a small apartment building in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 20th Street NE, in the Carver-Langston neighborhood. More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze in the rear of the two-story building near H Street.

Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for D.C. police, said the person who died is believed to be a man.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the building that burned was reported to be vacant. It was not immediately known what the person who died was doing inside the building. Police said they are seeking the person’s relatives before releasing an identity.

On the fire department’s Twitter page, officials said the fire extended to both floors and the attic and porches, and that it took about 30 minutes to bring it under control. Maggiolo said fire investigators are trying to learn what caused the fire.

