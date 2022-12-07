Fatality reported in apartment fire in Northeast Washington

A person died in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday at a small apartment building in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for D.C. police, said the person who died is believed to be a man.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the building that burned was reported to be vacant. It was not immediately known what the person who died was doing inside the building. Police said they are seeking the person’s relatives before releasing an identity.
On the fire department’s Twitter page, officials said the fire extended to both floors and the attic and porches, and that it took about 30 minutes to bring it under control. Maggiolo said fire investigators are trying to learn what caused the fire.