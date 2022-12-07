Lacking support, D.C. Council chair delays housing authority overhaul vote

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson (D) withdrew a proposal late Tuesday night to dissolve and remake the city housing authority’s governing board, citing a lack of support, but vowed to bring the measure back within weeks. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The plan, proposed last week by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), had evolved rapidly to garner the nine-vote supermajority needed for passage. But more than eight hours into the meeting, after Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) left to avoid an overlong day as he deals with health issues, it became clear Mendelson would not get it over the goal line.

“Not moving forward is not a recipe to fix things” Mendelson said. “Nevertheless, I’ve been paying attention to attendance … and there are still a few members who are feeling some uneasiness. So what I’m going to do is I’m going to withdraw this today with the intention of bringing it back in two weeks.”

The decision came late in the night at the end of a jam-packed agenda that saw the council take consequential votes to make Metrobus rides free in the District, overhaul the city’s troubled Department of Forensic Sciences and change how D.C. Public Schools is funded. All three measures will require a second vote and the mayor’s signature to become law.

The council is expected to hold just one more meeting in December before the end of its two-year legislative period; members must reintroduce any bills that are not passed this month in the next session, starting the process over.

The proposal to replace DCHA’s board came over vocal opposition from many public housing tenants, voucher recipients and their advocates, who agreed that the agency needs major changes — but said they should be undertaken only after debate and input from stakeholders and experts.

Lawmakers who support the measure have said it cannot wait, because the authority has less than four months left to correct deficiencies identified by federal officials. A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development review issued Sept. 30 found that the authority failed to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents, in violation of federal requirements.

The bill would bring from 13 to 9 the number of board members, all of whom would be appointed by the mayor and must include the city’s Office of Budget and Performance Management director, a resident of public housing, and someone with experience as a voucher holder. Its members are named in the legislation and slated to serve two years while the mayor and council work to create a permanent board.

Four current board members would be appointed, but not those outspoken about agency mismanagement — most notably Bill Slover, who complained to HUD about the agency’s governance just before the federal agency undertook its review. Many of the bill’s detractors see Bowser’s plan as an attempt to remove members critical of the agency’s performance.

Slover, a development consultant whose board seat was selected by the D.C. Consortium of Legal Services Providers, emailed a HUD regional director in October 2021 to raise concerns, records show. The email led to conversations with HUD officials, Slover said. Weeks later, HUD notified DCHA of the coming review. (HUD officials said in an email Tuesday that “several factors” contributed to their decision to conduct the review.)

Bowser publicly took aim at Slover, though not by name, saying at an October news conference that there are some “board members that have been there longer than anybody, that are appointed by advocacy groups and are accountable to no one.”

Bowser and Mendelson told reporters last week that board dysfunction was impeding the agency’s ability to move forward. “The current board is stopping a lot of things from happening,” Bowser said. “I think in the last couple of months, they haven’t even taken up much new business at all.”

Many advocates who criticize Bowser’s plan blame her previous appointees, who have made up a majority of the board, for the agency’s problems.

The mayor’s appointees voted as a bloc last year to hire DCHA’s director, Brenda Donald, without a national search. Many housing advocates questioned Donald’s lack of experience managing public housing or real estate. The recent HUD report recommended that Donald and the board receive training in critical housing authority functions, including procurement, HUD policies and financial management.

Donald served as director of the city’s Child and Family Services Agency under Bowser, who credits her with turning the agency around. The mayor told reporters last week that she recently urged Donald to stay on and help the agency “keep its commitments to HUD,” as Donald considered resigning amid criticism of her administration by the agency’s internal auditor.

Donald’s 2-year contract as director ends in September, and Mendelson said during a news conference Monday that he does not expect her to stay on beyond that. He said an overhauled board would “bring stability to the housing authority while it undertakes the process of finding a new executive director next year.”

The mayor said in a statement that DCHA needs a board “composed of experts who understand these [housing] issues deeply.” Asked whether she regretted not appointing such members before now, Bowser said, “No, I stand behind all of my board members.”

A separate bill to overhaul the city’s troubled forensics arm passed its first vote with unanimous support from the eleven council members still present around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The legislation, introduced by D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) with amendments from Mendelson, is the council’s attempt to rebuild the forensics department after it lost accreditation more than 18 months ago.

If passed, the bill would turn the department into an independent agency — making it harder for the mayor to fire the agency director and shifting oversight authority to an independent advisory board. It would also restructure procedures for handling complaints and errors, among other changes.

Bowser and D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee opposed a bill from Mendelson on Tuesday aimed at changing the way D.C.’s traditional public schools are funded, with a letter to lawmakers cautioning that the bill “circumvents the normal education budgeting process” and moves the district away from “student/need based budgeting.”

The proposal passed unanimously; Gray was absent for the vote.

Public schools are funded based on several factors, including the number of students enrolled and concentration of poverty. Year to year, however, schools can lose money for reasons such as enrollment loss or personnel changes.

Mendelson said the measure will bring more stability to the city’s public school system by making sure campuses receive at least the same amount of money they did the previous year.

The council was divided Tuesday on a bill to expand the city’s medical marijuana program. The proposal would remove the cap on the number of medical dispensaries that can operate in the city and create a permanent version of emergency legislation from June that allows adults to self-certify their eligibility for medical marijuana.

The bill is an attempt to better regulate the legally ambiguous marijuana market that emerged in D.C. after voters in 2014 legalized possessing small amounts of marijuana, but Congress blocked the city government from creating a recreational marijuana market. Tuesday’s bill aims to help meet demand by increasing access to the city’s medical marijuana market.

The bill passed the first reading 9-4 with McDuffie, Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) voting against the bill.

While the council largely agreed on expansion, members disagreed about how to address the city’s growing number of unregulated marijuana “gifting” stores, which operate through a legal loophole that allows shops to “gift” adults small amounts of marijuana with a purchase of another item, like a lighter or art.

Opposed by some gifting shop organizations and advocates, the proposal is the latest development in Mendelson’s so-far unsuccessful effort to drive business to the city’s licensed medical shops by cracking down on gifting shops.

The proposed bill includes what he called a “ramp up” period, which gives gifting shops the chance to apply for a medical license before the city begins enforcing fines and closures of unregulated shops.

McDuffie voiced concern about bill revisions that he said would “negatively impact social equity and public safety.”

The council worked late into the evening on a spate of proposals, including a bill to expand record sealing and expungement, which passed.

The crowd was sparse, save for a group with the D.C. chapter of the National Domestic Workers Alliance who wanted to witness the vote on a bill providing increased protections for domestic workers like housekeepers and personal assistants.

After nearly nine hours in the council chambers, they watched, with cellphones drawn to film the council’s remarks. The women hugged and cheered as the protections passed unanimously.

Staff writers Lauren Lumpkin and Emily Davies contributed to this report.

