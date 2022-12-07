The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Police investigate double slaying in Prince George’s County

By
December 7, 2022 at 7:33 a.m. EST
(iStock)

Officials said two men were shot to death in a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

About 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road near Landover Road in the Bladensburg area, according to Prince George’s County police.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects and figure out a motive. The homicide remains under investigation, police said.

Loading...