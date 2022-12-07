Police investigate double slaying in Prince George’s County

Officials said two men were shot to death in a vehicle in Prince George’s County.
Detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects and figure out a motive. The homicide remains under investigation, police said.
DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING: Officers responded to the 5400 blk of Annapolis Rd at approx. 3:40 am for a single vehicle crash. Once on scene, they located two adult males in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/j9KE0yaZsW— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 7, 2022