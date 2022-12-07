Police fatally shoot dog during search of Virginia home

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police fatally shot a dog Wednesday as officers searched a home in the Herndon area, authorities said. The investigation stemmed from an incident in late July, in which someone stole a ballistic vest, gas mask, and set of keys from an unmarked police vehicle assigned to a civilian investigator from the Prince William County Police Department, authorities said. On Wednesday, Fairfax County police said officers executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Powells Tavern Place in Herndon to try to recover the items.

As they searched the home, at least one officer discharged their gun, striking and killing a dog, police said. They did not describe the circumstances that led to the shooting, which they said was being investigated by Internal Affairs.

Police said they recovered the stolen items, along with an “an AK47-style rifle,” and charged Derrell Williams, 18, of Herndon, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Prince William County police declined to comment on the matter, saying it was a Fairfax County police investigation. Police said Williams was being held without bond; an attorney for him could not be located.

The dog was declared deceased. Stolen equipment was recovered & the man was taken into custody. Our Internal Affairs Bureau is responding to the scene.

https://t.co/nOjiQM9BdD — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 7, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article