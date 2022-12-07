Va. Rep. McEachin to be laid to rest; Pelosi, other dignitaries to honor him

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Members of Congress and other Virginia dignitaries are expected to pay respects to Rep. A. Donald McEachin at his funeral in Richmond on Wednesday morning, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McEachin died last week at the age of 61 after a long battle with the secondary effects of colorectal cancer treatment, a death his family and staff described as sudden and unexpected. The funeral, which will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, is not open to the press.

The Virginia Democrat had represented the 4th Congressional District, anchored in Richmond, since 2017 and had served in both the Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate, amassing a quarter-century career in public service.

In Congress, his colleagues and friends have remembered McEachin for his fierce advocacy for environmental justice, seeking to confront and mitigate the uneven ways in which climate change or air and water pollutants have long disproportionately affected marginalized communities.

McEachin, the son of an Army officer and a schoolteacher, was born in West Germany in 1961. Before his career in politics, he graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and became a trial lawyer, representing personal-injury clients. He later also became an ordained Baptist minister after receiving a master’s degree in divinity from Virginia Union University in 2008.

First elected to the House of Delegates in 1995, McEachin became the state’s first Black nominee of a major party for attorney general in 2001, with now-Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on the ticket. But when he lost that race, McEachin stepped back from politics to reorient himself, preparing for a second act a few years later.

“He didn’t take the defeat and say, ‘I’m going to take my marbles and go away,’” Warner said in a speech on the Senate floor last week. “No, he said he still had public service in him.”

During his tenure in the state Senate, McEachin became an impassioned advocate for expanding Medicaid and health-care access — especially after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, challenging colleagues to place themselves in the shoes of someone staring down the same dire illness but without health insurance.

Though McEachin overcame cancer and rose to Congress, he developed a fistula as a complication of treatment in 2018, requiring two surgeries. McEachin had lost considerable weight amid his health challenges and in recent years had seemed to struggle physically, colleagues said.

The exact cause of death was unclear, though his staff pointed to his struggle with the secondary effects of the cancer treatment.

Last week, both chambers of Congress held a moment of silence for McEachin, as Virginia lawmakers in the House and Senate honored him in speeches. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has not yet set a date for a special election to fill his seat.

This article will be updated.

