Federal officer fatally shoots person at Metro Center, authorities say

A federal officer fatally shot a person Wednesday evening on a Red Line train platform at the Metro Center station, according to a Metro spokeswoman.
Red Line service was briefly suspended but is now operating along a single track. Delays are expected. The station is located in the 600 block of 13th Street NW.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Red Line Delay: Train service suspended btwn Farragut N & Gallery due to police activity at Metro Center. Shuttle buses requested.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 7, 2022