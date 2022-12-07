The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Federal officer fatally shoots person at Metro Center, authorities say

The shooting occurred on a Red Line platform and is prompting delays.

December 7, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. EST

A federal officer fatally shot a person Wednesday evening on a Red Line train platform at the Metro Center station, according to a Metro spokeswoman.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. during the typically busy commute and has prompted delays.

Metro spokeswoman Kristie Swink Benson said the officer also was injured, but did not specify how. She also did not identify the agency for whom the officer works.

Red Line service was briefly suspended but is now operating along a single track. Delays are expected. The station is located in the 600 block of 13th Street NW.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

