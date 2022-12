Metro spokeswoman Kristie Swink Brinson said there was “no active shooter.” Service was suspended at Benning Road as of 9:30 a.m., with trains bypassing the station.

The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. The victims were all conscious and breathing, D.C. police said.

Three people were shot Thursday morning at the Benning Road Metro station, according to D.C. police.

The incident was the second time in less than 24 hours that gunfire erupted at a Metro station during rush hour — sending commuters running into the streets. On Wednesday evening, an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man during an altercation on a Red Line train platform at Metro Center station.