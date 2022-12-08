Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gladys Sandoval picked their kids up from school every day, right on time. Her bosses were less punctual. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “My employer only would pay sporadically, any time they felt,” Sandoval said through an interpreter in her testimony before a D.C. Council committee earlier this year. “Every three weeks, every two weeks. Every four weeks.”

“He didn’t respect my pay. He didn’t respect my schedule,” said Sandoval, who has been a domestic worker in the nation’s capital for 25 years. “Because I didn’t have a contract.”

D.C. — the land of contracts, rules and requirements — has never offered such protections to the people who clean the toilets and feed the children of those who claim to run everything.

Like so many other ugly things festering in our nation’s capital, the glaring lack of support for domestic workers has its foundation in racism, but we’ll get to that later.

Advertisement

Sandoval and thousands like her are moving toward being treated like what they are — essential workers — under legislation creating a domestic workers bill of rights, which was advanced this week by the D.C. Council.

“These women were just asking for basic employment rights, like everyone else,” said D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who introduced the bill.

The bill is common sense, and it ensures workers will have contracts outlining the basics that most of us expect in a job — a start date, work address, hours, pay rate and overtime parameters, paycheck timing, weekly schedule, rest and meal break policy and other compensation, like transportation. They are work and life basics that even my teen got when he worked at Dunkin’.

But the workers who care for our most precious things — our children and our elders — have navigated an erratic, patchwork, makeshift and sometimes abusive system. Imagine if the people who keep so many Washington households running took the same approach to feeding the kids, giving the elderly their meds or cleaning the house.

Advertisement

There would be endless lawsuits from those who have been conditioned to expect things from this world and feel certain of their place in it.

A similar effort on the federal level first introduced in 2019 was re-upped by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) this year. Twelve states or cities across the country have similar bills, but organizers said it’s slow-going in places where politics overshadow fundamental human rights.

Opposition comes from politicians who claim to hate regulation and undocumented immigrants, but advocates say they believe the issue is going to become less political and more practical as home-care needs expand.

The Service Employees International Union estimates that the United States will have 4.7 million home-care jobs to fill by 2028. In 2019, there were only about 2.2 million domestic workers, the union said.

Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) traced the reasons for worker mistreatment back to its roots before a congressional committee earlier this year: “Employment protections for domestic workers were explicitly carved out of our foundational labor and employment law in the 1930s — the result of racist efforts to exclude industries in which Black workers were concentrated.”

The at least 9,000 domestic workers in the nation’s capital are mostly women of color — many of them immigrants — said Alana Eichner, lead organizer with the National Domestic Workers Alliance in D.C.

Advertisement

“The vulnerability that domestic workers face due to their gender, race, their immigration status is compounded by the isolation of domestic work,” Eichner said in one of her many testimonies before the council. “It’s usually just one employee in the private home of their employer. There’s no HR department to turn to.”

And that makes abuse and exploitation easy.

It’s the dirty secret of the white-collar class, especially in the big cities across the nation. The fancy jobs, the important careers and high-profile work — all work, really — gets done because of the quiet, underappreciated backbone of an under-the-table, domestic worker.

It’s an old story. And it’s especially appalling because these workers do intimate, personal work.

“I love this job. I love to show care. I do this job with a lot of love,” said Reina Moreno, who has been a nanny, housekeeper and caretaker of Washington’s elderly for four years. “We are special people who do this type of job.”

Advertisement

She has been disrespected and taken advantage of many times, she told the council in testimony this summer. Once, a man told her he would pay $150 to have his house cleaned, then stared at her outfit and told her “I want to get to know you,” she recalled. She pretended to take out the trash, then booked it out of there.

“My family and I know the exhaustion and exploitation of domestic work all too well,” said D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), before voting on the bill this week.

“I want to thank my great-grandmother Sarah Buford, a domestic worker on whose shoulders I stand,” George said. “My great-grandmother worked long hours cleaning other people’s homes here in the city and caring for other people’s children in the city, all while raising 13 kids and grandkids on her own.”

Advertisement

The bill faces one more council vote, requires D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s signature and will have to undergo congressional review. It should sail through.

Sure, plenty of eyes will roll when this city’s lefty council moves to make it easier to smoke pot, bike to work, take parental leave or get an abortion. The higher taxes for the rich was the final straw that sent my Capitol Hill neighbor packing to a penthouse across the river.

But there really is no arguing that this bill is righteous. And it’s a necessary part of righting the wrongs of our past that linger and fester today.

GiftOutline Gift Article