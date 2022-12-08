Highway worker killed in hit-and-run on I-66 in Fairfax County

Gift Article Share

A highway worker was killed in a hit-and-run after getting out of his vehicle to help people injured in another crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, police said. Jonathan Franzell, 32, of Culpeper, Va., was killed in the crash, which occurred very early Thursday, said Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman. Attempts to contact Franzell’s family were unsuccessful.

Geller offered this account of the events leading up to the fatal crash:

Before Franzell was struck, two cars collided about 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 60. The driver of one of the cars fled the area on foot. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Franzell, who was working in the area, saw the crash and told his supervisor that he was going to check on the drivers.

A maroon vehicle drove through the work zone and struck Franzell while he was checking on the remaining driver. Franzell died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

Police are working to identify the driver, who fled the scene after the crash.

Geller said the vehicle was believed to be a Chevrolet Malibu made between 2013 and 2015. She said the car would be missing its driver-side mirror and have other substantial damage to the front left side.

State police asked people with information to call them at 703-803-0026.

