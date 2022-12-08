Student shot outside Suitland High School in Maryland

Gift Article Share

A Suitland High School student was shot outside the school in the District Heights area Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. The shooting took place during a physical altercation on school grounds near the football stadium, school officials said. A large group of students witnessed the incident and ran inside the school after multiple shots were fired.

Cpl. Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the police department, said the incident happened around 10 a.m. and that the school was on lockdown. She said it was not a mass shooting and that there was no active shooter.

Jones said one person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and that police were looking for the attacker or attackers.

The incident remains under investigation.

The victim was hospitalized and was in stable condition, according to school officials.

The school remained on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.

