Preliminary hearing set for student accused in shooting at U-Va.

A Virginia judge set a March 30 preliminary hearing Thursday for the man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players and injuring two other students after a field trip last month. Christopher Darnell Jones, who is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges, appeared in a gray-and-white-striped jail jumpsuit and was flanked by numerous sheriff's deputies during his brief appearance in Albemarle County General District Court.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said in court he expected to call a “large number of witnesses” during the hearing on March 30 but did not indicate who the witnesses might be and did not say anything further about the case.

Jones, who was a student at U-Va., did not speak during the hearing, and his attorney, Elizabeth Murtagh, offered no defense. She declined to comment afterward. The court appearance was the second for Jones in a high-profile shooting that has grabbed national attention.

Jones is accused of opening fire aboard a charter bus as it returned to the U-Va. campus from a field trip to D.C. on Nov. 13. Hingeley said at Jones’s arraignment last month that a witness told investigators that Jones had appeared to target the three football players who died, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The Virginia State Police, which is investigating the case, has not suggested a motive in the case, and a spokesman said Thursday that investigators had no new information to make public. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) is expected soon to appoint a special counsel to investigate the events leading up to the shooting.

U-Va. announced this week that it had awarded posthumous undergraduate degrees to the three slain students.

