Bowser asks D.C. National Guard to assist with Africa leaders summit

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has requested operational support from the D.C. National Guard ahead of a summit next week at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center involving President Biden, top U.S. officials and African leaders, her administration said Friday.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit was designated a "national security special event" by the Department of Homeland Security and is expected to disrupt downtown traffic through week-long street closures that will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday on Mount Vernon Place from Seventh Street NW to Ninth Street NW.

Most road closures will begin Monday morning and last through 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16, according to D.C. police.

The heightened security measures are considered precautionary and there is no credible threat related to the event, which will run from Tuesday to Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials. Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the summit, which aims to highlight U.S.-Africa relations and the importance of “increased cooperation on shared global priorities,” the State Department said.

Because the president has control over the city’s National Guard, the D.C. government cannot deploy it without approval from the Department of Defense. If the Pentagon approves the Bowser administration’s request, the D.C. National Guard would provide “operational support” for first responders providing security, including D.C. police and the U.S. Secret Service, according to the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

The D.C. National Guard said in a statement Friday it is aware of the request and prepared to offer support, pending approval from the secretary of defense. A Department of Defense spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesman for the Secret Service, said officials plan to erect “non-scalable fencing” around the convention center as part of the security plan.

Because of the road closures, the Mount Vernon Square Metro station will be closed and buses will detour around the affected areas. The Metro station will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday through the end of Thursday. Residential, business and street parking also will be affected, and inspections will be required before some cars can enter parking areas in the secured zone.

The following streets will be closed:

Seventh Street from I Street to O Street NW

Eighth Street from N Street to O Street NW

Ninth Street from New York Avenue to O Street NW

K Street from Sixth Street to Seventh Street NW

K Street from Ninth Street to 10th Street NW

L Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

M Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

N Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

New York Avenue from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street NW

Peter Hermann and Michael Laris contributed to this report.

