Convicted killer pleads guilty in 1987 cold case murder

A Virginia man in prison for the 2002 fatal strangulation of his ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty Thursday in the cold-case killing of another woman, and is set to plead guilty in a third homicide, officials said. Charles Helem, 53, pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold case murder of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano (D) said in a news release. Descano's office said Helem was also scheduled to plead guilty in the 2002 killing of Jennifer Landry, 19, in Mount Rainier, Md.

Helem, who was already serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of Patricia Bentley, his ex-girlfriend, confessed in 2021 to the two cold cases. Officials said Helem told detectives information only the person responsible for the killings would know. A grand jury in both Fairfax County and Prince George’s County indicted him in the homicides in January.

“Today, the community can begin to move toward peace and closure,” Descano said. “I am grateful for the cooperation across agencies and jurisdictions that helped solve this case, including from Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis, Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz, and the cold case detectives in both jurisdictions.”

Before Helem’s confession, Sober-Adler’s death remained unsolved for more than 30 years. Construction workers on Sept. 8, 1987, found Sober-Adler in a field near a Herndon-area Days Inn that was under construction. She was nude and beaten. Her car was found on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road a short distance away.

An autopsy determined her cause of death was a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage caused by an unidentified object. Police believe Sober-Adler had parked her car on the shoulder the night before and walked around the area.

In 2002, the body of another woman was discovered in a wooded area on Oak Lane in Mount Rainier. She had been strangled and cut on her neck, police said. Authorities identified the victim three years later as Landry through a fingerprint match.

Helem admitted to picking up Landry in D.C., while he was soliciting sex for money, Aziz said in January. Helem told police he killed her just across the county line in Mount Rainier and left her body in the woods, officials said.

Helem was already serving a life sentence in Red Onion State Prison in Virginia for the 2002 killing Bentley, 37, whom prosecutors allege he strangled with a cord and his hands. Bentley, a single mother of two boys, had driven a bus for Loudoun County schools for six years.

Helem will be transferred to Maryland to plead guilty to Landry’s killing and serve the remainder of his life sentence, according to Descano’s office. The transfer of custody was part of an agreement between the governors of Maryland and Virginia.

