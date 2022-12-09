Two gang members found guilty in killing of D.C. teen hit by stray bullet

Gift Article Share

Two men were found guilty of murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a D.C. teen killed by stray gunfire five years ago. James Mayfield, 23, and Robert Moses, 23, were convicted by a jury in D.C. Superior Court of first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Jamahri Sydnor, a 17-year-0ld college-bound, Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and the daughter of a retired D.C. homicide detective. Jamahri was not the target of the shooting and was killed by the men attempting to seek revenge against a rival neighborhood gang in Northeast Washington.

After three days of deliberation in a six week trial, the two men, who were also found guilty of assault for injuring three others in the shooting, both face a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the premeditated murder charge and additional years for the remaining convictions.

Jamahri’s family and friends packed the courtroom as the jury foreman read off more than a dozen guilty verdicts in the six-week trial. Moses sat motionless behind his attorneys, but later tried to speak before one of his attorneys asked him to remain quiet. Mayfield, who stood next to his attorneys, showed no expression.

Immediately after, the judge set a post-hearing trial for Monday instead of a sentencing date after defense attorneys for the two men indicated they would file a petition for a new trial. The attorneys did not elaborate as to why they intended to file such a petition.

During trial, defense attorneys argued that Mayfield and Moses were innocent. They said prosecutors’ case hinged on the unreliable account of a man who admitted to being involved in the killing and was seeking leniency in exchange for his testimony.

That man, Philip Carlos McDaniel, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder and was the sole witness who identified Mayfield and Moses as the shooters.

A day before the shooting, McDaniel said, the three men were out in the neighborhood and approached a man from the rival Saratoga Crew. Moses and Mayfield grabbed the man with intentions of assaulting him, and the man pulled out a gun and began shooting in the air as the three ran away.

McDaniel said the next day, the three men decided to seek revenge on the rival gang member’s neighborhood. McDaniel said on Aug. 10, 2017, that afternoon, he drove Mayfield and Moses to the busy intersection and watched the two get out of his gold Honda Accord.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Nielsen said the men went to the busy intersection “to just start shooting anyone who was there. It didn’t matter who was going to get in the way. They were going to get back,” she said.

Jamahri, who was driving to her Northeast Washington home after picking up her 12-year-old nephew from the barbershop, was shot in the head when a bullet crashed through the passenger window of her car. Three bystanders, including one man who was in a wheelchair, were also injured.

“Jamahri was not their intended target,” Nielsen said during her closing arguments. “They didn’t care who got hurt. They just sprayed the neighborhood.”

In addition to the murder and assault charges, Moses was also found guilty of an obstruction of justice charge. Prosecutors played a recorded phone call Moses made from D.C. jail to a friend in which he emphasized to his friend, “I told my lawyer I was with you that day from 2 to 4 o’clock.” Prosecutors said Moses was trying to set up an alibi for the shooting.

Prosecutors admitted one of the guns allegedly used by Moses was destroyed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives before ballistics experts could verify it was the murder weapon. And at least two of the witnesses testified that one of the shooters had shoulder length locs or plaits, a hairstyle which McDaniel has, but neither Moses nor Mayfield had, according to court testimony. Nielsen, in her closing, argued that the witnesses perceived the black drawstrings on the hoodie of one of the shooters as hair.

Defense attorney Steven Kirsch, along with co-counsel Kevin McCants, argued Moses was unable to get a fair trial because they could not have the handgun prosecutors insisted Moses used in the shooting tested by one of their independent ballistic experts. Kirsch also reminded the jury that one witness testified to seeing one of the shooters get into the driver’s side of the Honda.

“Without a gun, the government doesn’t meet their burden of proof,” Kirsch argued during his closing.

Mayfield’s attorneys Veronice A. Holt and Sweta B. Patel, reminded jurors that three witnesses said they saw three shooters. Holt argued D.C. homicide detectives “rushed” the investigation because Jamahri’s mother, Que Wallace, was a homicide detective at the time. Holt pointed out how prosecutors never showed any security camera or traffic camera footage of the Honda driving to or from the shooting, evidence she says would have contradicted what prosecutors said was their theory of the case.

Three jurors declined to comment after giving their verdict on Thursday.

Outside the courtroom, Wallace said she was “relieved.”

“There are no winners,” Wallace said. “The lives of three Black men are gone and it won’t bring Jamahri back. But they needed to be off the street.”

